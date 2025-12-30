Panthers QB Bryce Young slapped with ugly grade after failure vs. Seahawks

With a win on Sunday, the Carolina Panthers could have wrapped up an NFC South title with a victory over the highly-formidable Seattle Seahawks. Tied 3-3 at intermission, Dave Canales’s team was outscored 24-7 in the second half in a disheartening 27-10 setback.

No matter where you look, you would be hard-pressed to find a bright spot for Canales’s club. Carolina totaled 139 yards on 52 plays, an average of 2.7 yards per play. The Panthers were 1-of-11 on third down, and 2-of-5 on fourth down. The team’s longest play from scrimmage was 11 yards.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report handed out grades for every team’s quarterback in Week 17. Bryce Young had a forgettable day and was given an “F.”

“The Carolina Panthers had an opportunity to put away the NFC South,” said Sobleski, “and claim their first division title since the 2015 campaign, when the team went on to represent the conference in Super Bowl 50. But this version of the Panthers don't have an MVP candidate behind center. Instead, Bryce Young faltered when the Panthers could have taken care of business and sown up a division crown.”

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) scores a ten-yard rushing touchdown against Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The third-year quarterback hit on 14-of-24 throws for 54 yards with one interception. He was sacked twice, finished second on the team with 27 yards rushing and scored Carolina’s only touchdown via a 10-yard run.

“According to Fantasy Life's Ian Hartitz,” added Sobleski, “Young’s 54 passing yards were the fewest by a quarterback with at least 24 attempts since 1980. To be fair, the Seahawks did a good job dictating where Young went with the ball thanks to Seattle’s looks and pressure packages. Still, Carolina's passing game can't go M.I.A. when games matters this much…”

Young’s performance was particularly disappointing considering he had thrown six touchdown passes and did not commit a turnover in his previous three games combined. Still, the unpredictable play and inconsistency continues with this team and its field general.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers studs & duds from ugly loss to Seahawks in home finale

Major takeaways from Carolina’s frustrating loss to the Seahawks

Bryce Young numbers since benching suggest he’s secured a spot