Panthers Remain Best Team In NFC South After Busy NFL Draft

After the NFL Draft, it’s a great time to recalibrate NFL power rankings; the draft can make a huge difference in where a team lands in the league or even within its division. The Carolina Panthers are the reigning NFC South champions, and after what looks to be one of the more successful drafts in the league, the Panthers are in prime shape to repeat as division champions.

Panthers Crack the Top 20

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling is selected by the Carolina Panthers as the number 19 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL.com's Eric Edholm released his NFL power rankings post-NFL Draft, and has the Panthers correctly above the rest of the NFC South. The Panthers slotted in at 17th in the league, while two of the three other NFC South teams didn't crack the top 20.

Edholm was very complimentary of the Panthers in his analysis, saying "I like the upward trajectory of this franchise, and it seemed to carry through with a draft class that has a chance to be pretty good. I don't think you can call any of the Panthers' picks real reaches, other than perhaps DT Lee Hunter at No. 49, although I bet there were a handful of teams ready to take him shortly thereafter."

Like most other analysts, Edholm thinks highly of Carolina's draft class, and he's right to do so. Carolina attacked the trenches early in this draft, finding their left tackle of the future in Monroe Freeling and another interior defensive lineman to play next to Derrick Brown in Lee Hunter.

Panthers select DT Lee Hunter with the No. 49 overall pick.pic.twitter.com/gc76nt86uZ — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) April 25, 2026

Then Carolina found some really great value in the later rounds, snagging WR Chris Brazzell in the third, Will Lee II in the fourth, and one of the steals of the draft, Sam Hecht, in the fifth.

Where the Rest Of the Division Ranked

Dec 3, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) greats Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) after a game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The rest of the NFC South was ranked accordingly: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed right behind Carolina at 18, followed by the Atlanta Falcons at 23rd, and the New Orleans Saints at 24. The list is largely correct, with the Panthers ranking above the rest of the division, but one mistake is putting the Saints behind the Falcons, when the Falcons have way too many QB questions, and the Saints have their franchise guy at the helm.

The Buccaneers had been dominant in the NFC South for the past few years before the Panthers improved, and then the Saints and Falcons have had interesting offseasons, but haven't earned a ranking above Tampa or Carolina

The Panthers and Bucs should lead this dance. If the season goes how Panthers fans want it to, then they're going to be ranked plenty higher than 17th overall.