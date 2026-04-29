Panthers' Biggest Remaining Needs After the Draft - What’s Still Missing

After the Carolina Panthers seemingly nailed their draft and spent big on free agency, there’s still room to improve this roster even more, and the options that are out there won’t completely decimate the Panthers cap space situation. There aren’t really any dire needs for Carolina at this point, but there's still room for improvement at certain positions and a need for depth in others.

Panthers No. 1 Need

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) walks off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

If the mock drafts didn’t make it obvious enough, the Panthers need a true No. 1 tight end, and Kenyon Sadiq is heading to the New York Jets, so the Panthers have to look elsewhere for a tight end after not landing one in the NFL Draft. There are two veteran tight ends still on the market right now, both having Pro-Bowl seasons in the past, and could be signed for a bargain deal today.

David Njoku

David Njoku has been one of the better tight ends in the league for 3-4 years now, and has seen his role with the Browns change with their addition of Harold Fannin Jr last year. Njoku wants to be the clear No. 1 tight end, and in Carolina, he would be. Njoku is a different type of athlete at the tight end position, with a champion high-jump background.

Njoku is a YAC machine, most dangerous with the ball in his hands in space, and one of the best tight ends in the league at breaking tackles. His athleticism as a receiver and his blocking ability would kick the Panthers' offense into that next gear to really thrive in both the pass and run game.

Njoku would likely be signed for $9-10 million per season and would likely sign a one-year deal with the Panthers if so.

Jonnu Smith

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) runs the ball during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jonnu Smith didn’t have the year he wanted in Pittsburgh, coming off his Pro-Bowl season with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, but Smith still did show flashes of what he can be in a more competent offense.

Smith is more of a receiving tight end, with really good speed for the position, and can line up not only next to tight ends but also in the slot or outside. Smith is also great to use as a rusher in short-yard and goal-line situations

Jonnu Smith would be the cheaper option of the two, most likely around the $6 million range on a one-year deal.

Other Needs For the Panthers

Some other needs are another inside linebacker alongside Devin Lloyd, and more secondary help with another safety and a corner. The Panthers have one of the best outside corner duos in the NFL with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, but the slot corner spot still looks shaky, and even with drafting Will Lee out of Texas A&M, he probably won’t produce right away.

It’s unlikely those holes will be filled this offseason, but going forward, those are spots to watch for the Panthers to find talent.