One Question Every Carolina Panthers Rookie Must Answer in Training Camp

The Carolina Panthers had a really good draft, and they picked several potential starters. During training camp, those seven drafted rookies have some questions they need to answer before the preseason.

Monroe Freeling: How ready are you?

The Panthers selected Monroe Freeling, knowing he was a raw prospect who needed time. Time they don't have. Taylor Moton is out, and Freeling is in. There's no option for patience anymore, so Freeling has to show how ready for the NFL he is as soon as possible.

Lee Hunter: Can you complement Derrick Brown?

Despite the depleted depth up front, Lee Hunter's job should be easy. He just needs to make life easier for Derrick Brown. Can he eat up space, absorb blocks, and open lanes for his fellow defenders? The answer is probably a resounding yes.

Chris Brazzell II: Can you elevate your game?

Rookie Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Brazzell III (19) during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know what Chris Brazzell II brings to the table, but that alone isn't enough to sneak into the starting lineup. He's in a hotly contested camp battle with Xavier Legette. Can Brazzell elevate his game and take the role or will he be stuck on the bench?

Will Lee: How versatile are you?

The path to playing time for Will Lee is going to be difficult. He's blocked on the outside by Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, a rotation he's unlikely to crack. He's blocked on the insider by Chau Smith-Wade and Corey Thornton, both enjoying excellent camps. Can he be versatile enough to get snaps everywhere?

Sam Hecht: Do you have chemistry with Bryce Young?

Both Sam Hecht and Luke Fortner are new to the team, so they're both starting with zero chemistry with Bryce Young. That is among the most important parts of being a center, and it's what helped Cade Mays take the job from Austin Corbett. Can Hecht develop that chemistry while learning the NFL game?

Zakee Wheatley: Can you defend the pass well enough?

Tre'von Moehrig is an excellent run defender and a lackluster pass defender. The safety opposite needs to be able to balance that out. It's down to Nick Scott, Lathan Ransom, and Zakee Wheatley. The rookie will need to develop his coverage skills over the top if he's to stand out from the group.

Jackson Kuwatch: Is a wide open LB room enough?

Seventh-round picks hardly make it. Jackson Kuwatch was a flyer in the seventh round, so he faces an uphill battle. Fortunately for him, the linebacker room is wide open. There are no set backups, so he has a shot. But is an open spot on the depth chart enough to get a spot on the roster?