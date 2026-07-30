Stock Up, Stock Down for the First Week of Panthers Training Camp

One week of training camp is in the books for the Carolina Panthers. While stars like Tetairoa McMillan, Derrick Brown, and Jaycee Horn are gearing up for the next phenomenal seasons of their careers, others are finding their footing.

Training camp is where rosters are set in stone, where teams find out who they can trust most when it matters most, and every team is trying to steal wins later on. Every season, there are players whose stock boosts in camp and whose stock dips.

Whether it's a player outperforming expectations going into camp or one struggling to find his footing against other elite athletes, surprises are inevitable in training camp.

Here's whose stock is up and whose stock is down for the Panthers so far in training camp.

Stock Up (and Down): Chris Brazzell II

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The Panthers' third-round draft pick from this year has made waves, impressing local media and the Carolina staff. Brazzell's downfield speed and explosiveness as a receiver have really shown so far in camp, and it has already gotten head coach Dave Canales thinking about how to use him, and how he complements other receivers.

Canales has been complimentary of Brazzell and talked about how he can be the outside explosive receiver that opens space for Tetairoa McMillan to operate in the slot.

Unfortunately, Brazzell's stock could also be trending down. On Wednesday, he suffered an injury and had to be carted off. He's been a standout, so hopefully he's back soon.

Stock Down: The Whole Tight End Room

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Maybe this one should just be called "stock is still at the bottom" instead of stock down. The tight end room is arguably the least talented in the NFL, and to top it off, Mitchell Evans was carted off the field on Tuesday with a left leg injury.

Evans had the most upside of the tight ends in the room, but now his status is gloomy. There's no better time to bring in a veteran tight end who is still available, whether it's Jonnu Smith or Darren Waller. More bodies are needed.

Stock Up: Jonathon Brooks

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Health is wealth, especially for a player like Brooks, whose whole NFL career has been just trying to get healthy. Now it's time to stay healthy, which, of course, Panthers fans won't hold their breath on.

That being said, all reports coming out of camp are glowing for Brooks; his burst seems to be what people remember, and the quickness and shiftiness are there. Hearing all the positives for a player who had two ACL tears is extraordinary and it's impossible not to root for someone like Brooks.

The more this continues, the more Brooks could see heavy usage in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

Stock Down: Injured Players

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Maybe this is technically stock up since multiple injuries have happened in camp, but stock down feels more appropriate because injuries are the worst. This is, of course, referencing Nic Scourton, Carolina's second-year edge rusher, who was extremely promising in 2025, posting 5 sacks. Scourton was carted off the field on day 1 of camp, tearing his ACL. Taylor Moton is out, too.

Carolina did receive some good news in the injury department, and that's Jaycee Horn getting back on the field after having a minor toe laceration, missing the first four days of camp. The Panthers will need Horn to play just as well as he did last year to help this defense continue to ascend.