Panthers' Decision to Have Monroe Freeling Practice Both Sides A Stroke of Genius

The Carolina Panthers wanted to have Monroe Freeling practice at both left and right tackle during the mini camp and rookie camp sessions of the offseason. That was going to continue in the training camp session.

At first, this seemed like a mistake. Yes, having a tackle who can play either side is valuable, but the Panthers spent the 19th pick on Freeling. Not having him specialize simply meant he was unlikely to pass either Taylor Moton on the right or Rasheed Walker on the left.

It felt like a move for the future. They could determine where best to use him once Walker, Ikem Ekwonu, and (a year later) Moton hit free agency. But it also meant that Freeling wouldn't be of use in 2026.

In light of some recent injury news, though, it appears to have been a stroke of genius by the Panthers.

Panthers RT Taylor Moton's injury opens spot for Monroe Freeling

Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling (57), tackle Stone Forsythe (73) and offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) during the first day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Had Monroe Freeling exclusively been practicing at left tackle, the Panthers might be in trouble. They just lost Taylor Moton for the foreseeable future with blood clots, a scary and terribly unfortunate injury.

That immediately put Freeling in a position to take Moton's spot. Walker is entrenched on the left and has very little experience playing anywhere but left tackle. He couldn't move over and leave Freeling on the left.

Fortunately, because the Panthers did have the foresight to have Freeling work on both sides, the Georgia product will slide in for Moton. Now, we can't gloss over the fact that this is a huge loss, but at least the Panthers were prepared for it.

Additionally, it was going to be frustrating for an eight-win team to try to defend their division title without anything from the 19th overall pick. The Panthers were, in our estimation, not remotely good enough to take a future-oriented prospect that early.

So while Moton being out is bad, and the injury is very concerning for his long-term health, the unintended benefit is that the Panthers will get to see what Freeling has right out of the gate.

He was always seen as an upside pick with ridiculous athleticism and unrefined technique. He was raw, in other words. So, the Panthers will quickly learn just how raw Freeling is and how far he has to come.

When Moton returns, the Panthers have a conundrum on their hands. But until then, they are as prepared for this sort of absence as anyone.