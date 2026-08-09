Panthers Make 3 Roster Moves, Including Signing of QB After Haynes King Injury

The Carolina Panthers made a trio of roster moves, one of which was a response to the injury to quarterback Haynes King.

The Panthers announced they have signed quarterback Kyle Trask to the offseason roster. In addition to that move, Carolina waived both wide receiver Malick Meiga and outside linebacker Nick Hampton with injury designations.

The signing of Trask comes not long after the Panthers brought him in for a workout last month.

A former second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, Trask has only thrown 11 passes during his career, completing four of them for 28 yards.

With King on the shelf, and with Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett being the only other quarterbacks on the roster, Trask should receive ample reps during the preseason.

That said, his best bet to stick in Carolina will be on the practice squad, but that will depend upon how long King, who is the favorite for that spot if he doesn't make the 53-man roster, is out.

Haynes King injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Haynes King. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletic's Joe Person reported on Saturday that King sustained a hamstring injury in the Hall of Fame Game. He's considered week-to-week with the injury.

It's a shame for King, who built quite a bit of momentum after what was an impressive showing against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

King completed 21-of-34 passes for 180 yards and two scores and added another 39 yards on the ground and a touchdown, which was the game-winner in the 33-30 victory.

But King's performance was more than just about the stats. The rookie looked poised in the pocket and was in command of the offense while he was on the field.

Now, King will try and get back as soon as possible so he can continue building on his strong debut for the Panthers.