Panthers Could Have Insanely Difficult Schedule in 2026 - But it Won't Matter

Based on all the projections, the Carolina Panthers will face an extremely difficult schedule this season. We don't know the schedule yet, but we do know the opponents, and at first glance, it certainly does have some challenges in store.

The Panthers face the AFC North, which, 2025 excluded, has been a pretty tough division. They also face the NFC North, which is arguably the best division in football. They've also got the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, the two number one seeds from 2025, on the docket.

According to Warren Sharp, they have the third-toughest schedule in the entire NFL. Only the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals have it worse. Sharp also notes that the Panthers have one of the worst jumps in schedule difficulty going from 2025 to 2026.

teams with the worst predicted year-over-year schedule difficulty:



Dolphins: #5 easiest in 2025 ► #2 toughest in 2026

Cowboys: #3 easiest in 2025 ► #4 toughest in 2026

Bears: #9 easiest in 2025 ► #6 toughest in 2026

Panthers: #13 easiest in 2025 ► #3 toughest in 2026… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 4, 2026

That's a little misleading, and it really doesn't matter anyway. Everyone expects the Panthers to take a huge step back in 2026 because of their schedule, but we don't believe that's going to be as big an issue as many are projecting.

Why the Panthers' challenging schedule isn't that daunting

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Heavy is the head that wears the NFC South crown. The Panthers got valuable experience in the postseason, but it might've come at a cost. They have to play a first-place schedule, and they only faced a third-place schedule last year.

However, those results are always based on the previous year's results. In actuality, and this debunks Warren Sharp's above claim that the Panthers had the 13th easiest schedule in the NFL, the Panthers' 2025 slate featured a lot of good teams.

There were seven eventual playoff teams on the 2025 schedule, including the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, who faced off in the Super Bowl. Now, if we add in the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it's nine teams who either tied for first in their division (which usually results in a playoff spot) or made the playoffs.

The actual strength of schedule should be looked at retroactively, and according to Threads user NC49ersfan, the Panthers ended up with the 10th-hardest schedule. So yes, they are theoretically jumping up in difficulty, but not from 19th to third. It's a much more palatable jump.

Now, that is also based on 2025 results, which are not always predictive of the 2026 results. For example, the Baltimore Ravens will be way better when they face the Panthers this year; the Pittsburgh Steelers should be worse.

This also doesn't factor in the fact that Carolina has improved. They faced a difficult schedule. Among the top 10 hardest last year, only the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans, two legitimate contenders, finished with more wins than the Panthers.

Los Angeles Rams outside linbacker Josaiah Stewart (10) and Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) react | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

They did pretty well in spite of a tough schedule, and that was with an undermanned roster. There are so many holes from the 2025 roster that have been filled or at least shored up in 2026 that it should more than offset the jump from 10th to third in schedule difficulty.

So we can all ignore all the talk about the Panthers regressing because of their schedule. This is exactly how it goes. Teams begin to improve thanks to a weak schedule, they add talent, and then they're better equipped to deal with next year's harder slate. The Panthers shouldn't be looked at any differently.