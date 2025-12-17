Carolina Panthers' dream scenario is unfortunately just not possible

While there are other ways for the Carolina Panthers to get the NFC South title, the simplest is to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in Week 16 and on the road in Week 18.

They can split and get in if they also beat the Seattle Seahawks, but the Seahawks are one of the best teams in the NFL, so that's not happening. The most realistic way is to sweep the Bucs, who've been almost as mediocre as the Panthers.

That, according to one NFL insider, is the "dream scenario" for the Panthers the rest of the way. Sadly, it's only a dream, and it's not reality.

Dream end of season sees Panthers in playoffs, but it's not going to happen

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks off the field after losing against the New Orleans Saints 20-17 in the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

There seems to be some alternating prophecy that has plagued the Carolina Panthers for some time. The Detroit Lions are also victims of this, but for eight straight weeks, they've alternated wins and losses.

In keeping with that weird trend, the Panthers would win this week at home vs. the Bucs. They would then lose at home to the Seahawks before wrapping up with a road victory over the Buccaneers.

That would give them a winning season and win the NFC South. That would be, as Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon so aptly put it, a "dream scenario."

"Taking down the rival Buccaneers twice in the final three weeks to grab the division title would be an absolute dream for a team that wasn't supposed to be overly competitive in 2025," Gagnon wrote.

He's absolutely right. The Panthers even being in this position is a bit of a surprise. They were supposed to be decent and improved from last year, but they still weren't supposed to have a legitimate shot at the playoffs in Week 16.

Unfortunately, it's not going to happen. The Panthers seem to crumble when they least need to, and they also seem to win when you least expect them to.

That doesn't bode well for the end of the season. They absoutely can beat the Bucs at home, but since it's basically a must-win, will they? Probably not. Last week was also a must-win against a much worse team, and they blew it.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Either way, they'll get to the road matchup in Tampa to close the season, and if they're still alive, that'll be a win-or-go-home matchup. Nothing about these Panthers suggests they're capable of winning that sort of game.

Unfortunately, while this season has been a step in the right direction, there's virtually no chance this unit gets into the playoffs.

