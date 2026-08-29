Panthers Should Snag Recently Cut Bengals Player for Needed Depth

You have to go back to the team’s 2025 wild card clash with the Los Angeles Rams. The Carolina Panthers came up short, 34-31, and also lost their starting left tackle. Four-year pro Ikem Ekwonu suffered a ruptured patellar tendon and remains on the mend. This offseason, general manager signed former Green Bay Packers’ left tackle Rasheed Walker to a one-year contract and added University of Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling with the 19th overall pick in April. Problem solved?

Could the Carolina Panthers add a veteran offensive lineman?

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Uh…Two months ago, longtime right tackle Taylor Moton was diagnosed with blood clots in his lung. The learning curve for Fleming was eliminated as he expected to take over the right side for now, with Walker at left tackle. In mid-July, Morgan brought back versatile blocker Brady Christensen. He spent five seasons in Charlotte and started 34-of-59 games at numerous positions.

All 32 NFL teams must have their rosters set at 53 players by 6:00 pm ET on Sunday. Some clubs have already begun the process. Hence, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report came out with a short list of performers who are potential cuts or have already been released. The latter applies to a seven-year pro who the Cincinnati Bengals parted ways with on Monday.

“Offensive lineman Cody Ford has logged snaps at left guard,” said Knox, “right guard and offensive tackle since entering the NFL as a 2019 second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills…While the Bengals have decided to go in a different direction with their line depth, Ford’s experience and positional versatility make the 29-year-old an attractive option for rebuilding teams and contenders alike.”

OL Cody Ford has played for three teams in seven seasons

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As a rookie in 2019, the former Oklahoma Sooner started 15 of Buffalo’s 16 regular-season contests, as well as a playoff clash with the Houston Texans. Over the next six seasons with the Bills, Arizona Cardinals, and Bengals, the 6’3”. 345-pound performer appeared in a combined 83 games and made just 27 starts. Ford also played in two more playoff games with the Bills in 2021.

Big catch for the big man ‼️



📺: #ARIvsCIN on FOX pic.twitter.com/dmvTg389Qx — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 28, 2025

This past season, he made an appearance in all 17 games with Zac Taylor’s team without a start. He logged just as many offensive snaps (73) as he did on special teams. But it is noteworthy that Ford and quarterback Joe Burrow combined for a 21-yard pass play in a Week 17 blowout win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

It’s safe to say that Dave Canales’s team could certainly use another insurance policy up front, and Ford’s versatility is certainly appealing. And the Panthers don’t have to wait to add the battled-tested performer.