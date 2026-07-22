Why Rasheed Walker Could End Up Being Supremely Important for Panthers

One of the more prominent storylines of this offseason for the Carolina Panthers has been the offensive line. There's been some turnover since the 2025 season ended, as center Cade Mays departed for the Detroit Lions, and the left tackle spot needed new bodies.

Ikem Ekwonu was the starting left tackle for Carolina last season, but in the NFC Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams, he tore his patellar tendon. This injury will likely keep Ekwonu out for the entire 2026 NFL season.

With Ekwonu's injury, the Panthers were quick to address the left tackle position. Rasheed Walker signed a budget one-year deal worth roughly $4 million with Carolina. This deal signifies that Walker is in a prove-it type of year.

Walker will step into the starting left tackle spot, which protects QB Bryce Young's blindside. Walker has long been a great pass blocker, but as with many on the roster, the responsibility will be at an all-time high.

CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles dropped his 50 under-the-radar players who could shape this upcoming NFL season. The first Panther to make the list was Rasheed Walker, whom Pereles sees as an important piece and someone who has to play well this season. Pereles is right to have Walker as a sneaky important player to watch, and here's why.

Rasheed Walker's Expectations Rise After Taylor Moton Injury

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Announced on Tuesday, Panthers starting right tackle Taylor Moton will miss the beginning of the upcoming season due to blood clots. This will likely mean that Carolina's first-round pick, Monroe Freeling, will shift to the starting right tackle role.

This injury news doesn't affect Walker in terms of him moving around the line, but it means two things. Walker has to be productive, and he has to stay healthy, because now Carolina will be thin at left tackle to begin the season.

The next left tackle behind Walker will now be Stone Forsythe, who is simply a backup tackle and not a reliable starter week to week. Which again, puts more pressure on Walker to stay healthy and perform.

Where Rasheed Walker Needs to Improve This Season

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As a pass blocker, Walker is very good, and has had seasons where he was consistently great at it. Walker posted a 93.8 pass block rate in 2025. That rate ranks 11th in the NFL.

As a run blocker, there's work to be done. In 2025, Walker finished the season with a 55 run-blocking grade from PFF, which ranked 71st out of 89 tackles graded. The biggest question mark of this Carolina offense is how effective the run game will be with Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks.

If the run blocking is on point and stays consistent, then Walker will earn far more than $4 million in 2027, and the Panthers will be a very good football team.