Panthers Address Worrisome Issue with Brady Christensen Signing Just Ahead of Camp

We have a reunion and it checks a big box for the Carolina Panthers ahead of training camp.

The Panthers announced on Friday that they have re-signed veteran offensive lineman Brady Christensen to a one-year deal. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

A 2021 third-round pick of the Panthers, Christensen now returns for a sixth season with the only team he has ever played for in the NFL. Over five years, Christensen has started in 34 of the 59 contests he has played in for Carolina.

Christensen appeared in eight games (four starts) last season before he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 8. He'll report to training camp with the rest of Carolina's veterans on Wednesday, July 22.

Why Panthers needed to re-sign Brady Christensen

Carolina Panthers guard Brady Christensen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have no shortage of question marks throughout their offensive line, so having added depth in Christensen is massive.

Guard Robert Hunt is coming off an injury-plagued year and has missed significant time in two of the past three seasons. Carolina will also have new starters at center (Sam Hecht or Luke Fortner) and left tackle (Rasheed Walker or Monroe Freeling).

Christensen has played at every spot on the offensive line during his career, with 443 snaps at left tackle, 1,064 at left guard, 247 at center, 349 at right guard and 71 at right tackle.

In 2025, Christensen posted solid Pro Football Focus grades of 69.9 in run-blocking and 74.7 in pass-blocking and allowed one sack and five pressures in 285 snaps (152 pass-blocking snaps).

The concern with Christensen is his injury history in recent years. Before missing the final nine games of last season, Christensen played in just one in 2023 due to a biceps injury.

That said, the Panthers are not depending on Christensen for a starting role right now, so that alleviates some of the concern.