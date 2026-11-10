Panthers Stock Up, Stock Down: Two Bright Spots Can't Hide Bigger Problems

The Carolina Panthers lost their third consecutive game on Sunday to the Denver Broncos by a score of 26-21. The Panthers are still trying to put together four quarters of quality football this year.

Several Panthers played well in the game, but there are still some major issues that the Panthers have yet to fix this season. Here's a look at whose stock rose and whose stock fell in the game against the Broncos.

Stock Up: Darren Waller

Darren Waller had a phenomenal game for the Panthers, recording eight receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos. This was easily Waller's best game of the season, as he recorded his highest number of receptions and receiving yards in a game this year.

His eight receptions on Sunday were also the most by a Panthers tight end in a single game since Greg Olsen had eight receptions in 2019. The Panthers have been searching for a reliable target in the middle of the field all season, and Waller showed on Sunday that he can be that guy.

Young connected with Waller for a 15-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give the Panthers their first lead of the game. He now has four touchdowns on the year.

The Panthers need to find more ways to get Waller the ball. Young has found another target to trust, especially when the receivers aren't getting open.

Stock Up: Corey Thornton

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Corey Thornton (31) reacts after interceptsing a pass in the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corey Thornton had to step up in a big way against the Broncos. With numerous injuries at cornerback, the Panthers were forced to put Thornton into the starting lineup. Thornton had three tackles, three passes defended and an interception in his first career start.

There were some rough spots for Thornton, including two pass interference penalties, but overall, Thornton showed that he belongs on the field. His interception was one of the better defensive plays of the day for the Panthers.

The Panthers will need even more from Thornton in the coming weeks if the injuries at cornerback continue to mount. While he will make mistakes, Thornton's first career interception and three passes defended in his first career start are something that the coaching staff can build upon.

Stock Down: Pass Protection

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling (57) and guard Ja´Tyre Carter (65) during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the game, some of his better numbers of the season. However, the Panthers' offensive line could not keep the pressure off Young when the Panthers needed another drive to win the game.

With 1:24 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Panthers trailing by five, Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto stripped the ball from Young and recovered the fumble, ending the Panthers' hopes of scoring late to win the game.

Young was sacked three times against the Broncos after being sacked six times against the Packers the previous week. That is nine sacks in the last two games for Young.

The Panthers' offense had some great moments in the game, but when they needed to score late to win, the protection broke down, and the Panthers never got another opportunity.

Stock Down: Panthers Management

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are some good players on the Panthers' roster, but there are some holes as well. The depth at cornerback is definitely one of them. The Panthers have suffered numerous injuries at cornerback, but that does not mean they should be relying on practice-squad players against some of the best teams in the NFL.

The Broncos attacked the Panthers' cornerbacks early in the game. Corey Thornton and Marco Wilson were called for four enforced defensive pass interference penalties, and the Panthers finished with 13 penalties for 119 yards.

The Panthers were already short-handed at cornerback before the game, and Denver took advantage of that weakness.

There are many good things that Morgan has done as general manager of the Panthers, but cornerback depth is still a problem that needs to be addressed. It is hard to expect the defense to play well when players who were not expected to start are suddenly expected to play at a high level.

There is still time before Tuesday's trade deadline for Morgan to make a move to acquire more depth at cornerback. He does not have to give up valuable draft picks to get help, but whether he makes a move now or in the offseason, the Panthers need more dependable players to back up their starting cornerbacks.

The Panthers can hang with the best teams in the NFL, but they need to find a way to finish those games. Until the Panthers solve some of their roster problems, great individual performances like those of Waller and Thornton will not always be enough to win games.