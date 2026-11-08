Grading Bryce Young in Panthers Heartbreaking Loss to Broncos

The downslide continues. After a 3-2 start to the season, the Carolina Panthers have lost their third straight game. This week's loss comes to the Denver Broncos, one of the top teams in the AFC and the current leader in the AFC West.

In the 26-21 loss, Carolina had multiple opportunities to build a bigger lead or go down the field and win the game, but timely mishaps from the offense and defense cost them.

Entering Sunday, Bryce Young had been in a bit of a slump, turning the ball over and struggling to find a consistent rhythm under constant pressure.

Despite the loss, Young was the least of Carolina's problems, and put together a great performance that gave the Panthers a chance to win.

Bryce Young Got Back to Being Efficient

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Carolina leaned on Bryce Young throughout this game. Young threw 39 passes, completing 28 of them for 276 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. That 71% completion percentage is Young's season-high, and it is only the second time he's posted over 70% this season.

Young took what the defense gave him. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker had moments throughout the game, but Young found the tight ends early and often. Two of Young's three touchdown passes were to tight ends; Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller were major factors in the game.

Even under pressure, Young returned to the subtle pocket movements that he's so good at, giving him just enough time to find his targets. Not only was he efficient, but Young also regained his poise and conviction in this game, a great sign for the rest of the season.

Neither Turnover was Bryce Young's Fault

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The box score will say that Young had two turnovers against Denver. One of them was an interception, and the other was a fumble. Neither of them was a crippling mistake by Young.

The interception was just a wild play: a throw to Tommy Tremble in the end zone, where Tremble and Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad made contact. The ball bounced off Tremble's hand instead of the ground, right there for Broncos safety Devon Key to intercept it.

One of the wildest interceptions in the Panthers Broncos game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EEMtkoMbif — 🏜️ (@SimplyAS10) November 8, 2026

It was a freak play, and Young was exceptional on the drive before the turnover.

The game-sealing fumble perfectly summed up why this season has gone downhill for Carolina. With under two minutes to go, Young completed the first pass of a potential game-winning drive to McMillan for 11 yards.

Then disaster struck, as on the next play, left tackle Rasheed Walker was on an island with elite edge rusher Nik Bonitto. As Walker has done all season, he allowed pressure, resulting in a strip-sack by Nik Bonitto, recovered by the Broncos.

Nik Bonitto wreaking havoc!



DENvsCAR on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/fakoemKzzQ — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026

Walker has given up the most pressure by a starting left tackle in the NFL this year. Carolina should've at least had Chuba Hubbard chip Bonitto to give Young extra time.

Bryce Young's Final Grade

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The Panthers can't ask for a better performance from Young. Being efficient, making plays with his legs, and making plays off schedule are what good QBs do, and Young did all of that.

The defense failed Carolina with too many penalties, and when the Panthers needed it most, the offensive line crumbled, as it had all season.

Final grade: A-