$120M For a Breakout Candidate? Why Jaelan Phillips is Poised For Big Year

The Carolina Panthers were extremely active and aggressive this offseason. One key result of Carolina's strategy is that the Panthers rank 5th in spending this free-agent cycle. What made Carolina spend so much? Jaelan Phillips.

Phillips was widely projected to return to the Philadelphia Eagles, who traded for him midway through the 2025 season, moving him from Miami, where he was drafted. That all changed when the Panthers threw a monster offer in Phillips' direction, a four-year, $120 million contract. Carolina's offer was essentially impossible to say no to.

Phillips has even said publicly and bluntly that the contract was a huge factor in his decision to take his talents to Carolina. The reaction to the signing was shock, not only cause Phillips left Philadelphia for Carolina, but also because the Panthers were willing to dish out that huge of a contract.

Even though it's a massive deal, Carolina had to do it after having arguably the worst pass rush in the NFL last season. The Panthers ranked dead last in pressure rate and 30th in total sacks with 30. With all that said, Phillips could be in for a breakout year.

NFL Analyst Predicts a Breakout Season for Jaelan Phillips

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton dropped his list of seven pass rushers who can break out this season. On that list is Phillips, who Moton sees having an advantage next to Derrick Brown and Bobby Brown III.

Creating havoc inside is what both defensive tackles can do, and Phillips can find holes in the offense through that. Moton's completely correct to project a big year, but he did note multiple times that it's all health-dependent. That's certainly a concern for Phillips, who's had a lengthy injury history, dealing with both a torn Achilles and an ACL.

Why Jaelan Phillips Can Transform the Panthers' Pass Rush

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina ends the 2025 season as the worst team in the league when it comes to generating pressure. First thing the Panthers do? Add the pass rusher who ranked 4th overall in that field, logging an 18.8% pressure rate.

Phillips brings that skill set to Carolina, adding to what should be a talented defensive line. It can also be argued that Phillips has never played with a defensive tackle like Derrick Brown.

Brown has an argument to be the best interior DT in the world and is fresh off a career-high 5-sack season as well. The sack numbers have never been outstanding, as Phillips' career high is 8.5. Even so, the pressure rate alone should result in more production from him, and if it doesn't, someone else will thrive off of Phillips' impact.