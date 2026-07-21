'Enormous Gamble' Jaelan Phillips Potentially a Failing Offseason Move

This offseason for the Carolina Panthers was one defined by aggression. Carolina was a top spender in free agency this offseason, ranking fifth in the NFL in money spent.

A huge chunk of the cash the Panthers coughed up went to Jaelan Phillips, the consensus best edge rusher on the market.

Phillips spent the 2025 season with both the Dolphins and Eagles. The feeling around the league was that Philadelphia would re-sign him after trading for him midway through the season. That wasn't to be, as Carolina swooped in and made a can't-refuse offer.

With the destination a surprise to everyone, the signing received praise, but also some questions and even doubts.

NFL Analyst Doesn't Consider Jaelan Phillips Worth the Cost

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Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame dropped his road map to Super Bowl 61 for the Panthers. In doing so, he explained what he liked about Carolina's offseason and what he didn't.

Falling in the "why this signing won't work" category, Verderame brought up the Jaelan Phillips contract. The price is certainly eye-popping, being $120 million for four years.

Verderame begins his take by stating facts, the first being that Phillips has never notched 10 sacks in a season. The next is the lengthy injury history, including how Phillips once had to medically retire in college due to concussions.

The Concerns Are Valid

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This was a huge swing from Carolina, and while Phillip's is clearly talented, there are valid reasons to be concerned about the price.

Not only has Phillips medically retired before, but he has also suffered two awful leg injuries, both an Achilles and an ACL tear in his NFL career. That being said, there were at least good signs last season, as Phillips played all 17 games.

Red Flags Aside, the Panthers Had To Make This Move

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It's a big swing for sure, and the price could be looked at as an overpay. Even so, Carolina was the worst pass rush in the NFL last season. The Panthers had to make some sort of change, and this was the best opportunity to bring in someone still with high potential.

A team can't be dead last in pressure rate and total pressures and not make changes. Oh if that wasn't enough, Carolina was 30th in the league in total sacks.

Having a pass rush that was so awful, yet the Panthers finished the season with a middle-of-the-pack defense overall. Thats not the goal of course, but it shows that the Panthers have pieces around the defense that can produce winning, but just needed the juice up front.

Now with Phillips in Carolina, along with the Devin Lloyd signing, the Panthers' defense should be one of the more improved units in football. There's elite talent on all three levels with Derrick Brown and potentially Phillips up front, Lloyd in the middle, and the dynamic corner duo of Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn.