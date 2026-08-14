Panthers Urged to Cut Shocking Offensive Playmaker Before Week 1

The Carolina Panthers have some difficult decisions ahead, particularly in the wide receiver room. There are three players locked into roster spots: Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Tetairoa McMillan.

Otherwise, there are a ton of players fighting for those final four (or perhaps three, depending on how the Panthers use their 53 roster spots) places on the roster. The Panthers will have to cut some deserving players.

Jimmy Horn Jr., John Metchie, David Moore, Ja'Seem Reed, Elijah Cooks, Brycen Tremayne, Roc Taylor, and Casey Washington are all battling it out, and a deserving name is going to be left out.

One insider believes that it will be Horn Jr., which would be a surprise in the NFL player's second season.

Panthers predicted to cut Jimmy Horn Jr. in stunner

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) catches the ball against the Arizona Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's an entire preseason slate left to go, but the Panthers are running out of time to determine which players are going to make the roster. This will be tricky at wide receiver, even after losing Chris Brazzell II for the season.

As of now, the final four slots are probably held by Ja'Seem Reed, Brycen Tremayne, Jimmy Horn Jr., and John Metchie. David Moore, always a favorite of Dave Canales' staff, is lurking in the background, too.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton believes the Panthers should cut Horn, though. "Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette are the top three receivers. Brycen Tremayne is a key special teamer. If the Panthers keep John Metchie III, it could cost Jimmy Horn Jr. a roster spot," he wrote.

When he's been healthy, Metchie has played a lot in the slot, which is also where Horn Jr. primarily lines up. There is obviously some direct competition for snaps there, although it's likely that Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan (and perhaps Darren Waller) will see plenty of action in the slot.

"Still only 26, Metchie has some upside and started to show his potential in the second half of the previous season with the New York Jets. He could surpass Horn for the backup slot receiver position, which is notable given Coker's recent injury history," Moton concluded.

Therein lies the shocking nature of cutting Horn Jr. Ignoring the fact that Horn Jr. is having a solid camp so far and was pretty good in the Hall of Fame Game, the logic in keeping Metchie over Horn doesn't add up.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver John Metchie III (13) leaps for the catch during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's true that Metchie is only 26 and has history with Bryce Young, so there could be another level to his game. But Horn is 23, so the upside argument doesn't hold water for someone who's older and has been a bust at the NFL level. The jury is still out on Horn, but Metchie has been a major disappointment.

For what it's worth, we expect the Panthers to keep both of them, but if it comes down to it, keeping Horn Jr., who has been adding some special teams experience this offseason and has more upside and versatility, over Metchie makes way more sense.