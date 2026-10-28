Panthers Urged to Trade for Raiders' Kirk Cousins Amid Bryce Young Breakout

The Carolina Panthers seem to have finally solved their quarterback crisis. While the most recent outing was pretty terrible thanks to a variety of reasons, Bryce Young has still been one of the absolute best quarterbacks in the NFL this season.

He's enjoying the rare year-four breakout, and he has probably locked up a long-term extension from the Panthers. The only question that really remains is how much he will cost this offseason. There aren't many other lingering concerns.

Apparently, that does not preclude the Panthers from being listed as a trade destination for quarterbacks. In the offseason, they were urged to trade for Mac Jones, but at least then, we didn't know what Young would look like.

Now that we do, why are ESPN's Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler saying they're a good spot for Kirk Cousins?

Panthers listed as a landing spot for Kirk Cousins, but why?

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws in the third quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Kirk Cousins isn't necessarily available, but that he does make a lot of sense as a potential trade candidate ahead of the looming deadline.

"Cousins played well enough through seven games that he has trade value. So does his contract, which after being reworked features a $1.3 million base salary," Fowler wrote.

The Raiders aren't shopping him, but Fernando Mendoza's time is nigh and Cousins' value is pretty high. QB injuries happen all the time at a moment's notice, and a contender might benefit from having Cousins if that were to happen.

Matt Bowen added, "He lacks the mobility to make plays outside of structure at a consistent rate, but he can get to the edges on boot concepts, and he fits best in a system that incorporates play-action elements."

That all makes perfect sense. Cousins is far from a bad quarterback. What doesn't make sense is the two analysts listing the Panthers as a trade destination. They also listed the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, which make more sense than the Panthers.

Have neither Bowen nor Fowler watched the Panthers this year, or did they only tune in last week when the entire organization failed in a blowout loss? Young has been excellent this season, and he's likely to bounce right back this week.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And it's not as if Young needs a veteran mentor, either. The Panthers have Kenny Pickett to be that, and Young is in year four. He's not a newcomer. The Panthers moved on from Andy Dalton, so why would they bring in the 38-year-old Cousins?

The only reason is that Fowler and Bowen must believe that the Panthers, who are still in first place, could upgrade at quarterback with Cousins. He's playing well, but he would be ripped to shreds behind Carolina's offensive line.

Young is the quarterback of now and the future. Why we're still saying the Panthers need to trade for a quarterback is certainly beyond me.