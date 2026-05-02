One Trade the Panthers Should Still Be Pushing After the Draft

The Carolina Panthers have exhausted all their options in the NFL draft, and they're unlikely to sign any more UDFAs. They also probably won't sign any more free agents, since they are not overflowing with cash.

There is one trade they should make, though, which is still possible. Actually, we'll do you one better. Here's an additive trade the Panthers absolutely need to make as well as a subtractive one that Carolina would benefit from.

The Panthers should trade for Cole Kmet

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) takes the field before the game | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Adding a pass-catcher has to be one of the top priorities remaining, if there are any. The Panthers probably don't plan on doing anything, but Bears tight end Cole Kmet is theoretically available, inexpensive, and a huge upgrade.

They could part with a 2027 fourth-round pick and waive Tommy Tremble (for salary cap as well as roster space) and Pat Jones (for salary cap). That'll help with the incoming salary and clear the expendable tight end so there's not a major logjam.

Kmet's worst year, which is about 350 yards and two touchdowns, would be one of the best marks for the Panthers' TE room, and Kmet was doing that with star rookie Colston Loveland on the roster as well.

None of Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Mitchell Evans have shown even close to what Kmet has in the NFL. Sanders and Evans are still young, so keeping them to develop under Kmet (or Tremble, as of now) is smart, but they're not helping the offense much. Kmet absolutely would.

The Panthers should trade Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Adding Cole Kmet does bring in another pass-catcher. While they aren't all elite, there are a lot of them in Carolina. Clearing Tommy Tremble helps, but getting rid of another lackluster pass-catcher would help even more.

With Chris Brazzell, who is so similar to Xavier Legette, on the roster now, Legette is even more expendable. Moving him would stop the Panthers from trying to make him work, clear up some targets, and give him a chance to start over.

What would be better for the Panthers, force-feeding Legette as the WR3 or letting Brazzell and Jimmy Horn Jr. get better with more reps? The latter, absolutely. Legette still may have his best years ahead of him. They just may not be in Carolina.

The Philadelphia Eagles will make a ton of sense once they trade A.J. Brown. The San Francisco 49ers will, too, assuming they're still intent on getting rid of Brandon Aiyuk. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills would probably also take a flyer on Legette.

Getting any sort of draft capital back for the third-year wide receiver would just be an added bonus to the benefits listed above. Unfortunately, the experiment just isn't working, and this is a good solution for everyone.