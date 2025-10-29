PFF breaks down Tetairoa McMillan’s darling 2025 season
Dave Canales’s team is coming off a rough Sunday afternoon. The Carolina Panthers took a three-game winning streak into their Week 8 clash with the Buffalo Bills. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton turned over the ball three times, and Ejiro Evero’s defense was a no-show in the 40-9 setback.
Panthers’ rookie Tetairoa McMillan had a solid showing in the lopsided loss. Lauren Gray of Pro Football Focus released her latest grades when it came to her top 15 rookies for the season. The former University of Arizona standout sits at the No. 7 spot.
“McMillan graded out well in defeat,” stated Gray, “earning a season-high 85.9 PFF overall grade. He caught seven of his 10 targets for 99 yards, with four gains of 15-plus yards. Each of his receptions moved the chains, and he finished with six catches that went for 10 or more yards.”
“McMillan was targeted three times on conversion downs, where he now has 27 targets this season (tied for second most). He has caught 14 late-down passes for 182 yards and 13 first downs (tied for fourth most), earning a 75.0 PFF receiving grade on those plays.”
The 10 targets, seven catches, and 99 receiving yards led all players in the contest. McMillan’s reception total in the loss to the Bills was a season-high, and the rookie wideout continues to impress in all aspects.
“He also continues to shine at the intermediate level (96.1 PFF receiving grade),” added Gray, “where he now has 13 catches for 258 yards (4th-most). McMillan is up to 37 catches for 512 yards, with 17 explosive gains and 31 first downs.”
Kudos to Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan. Not only is McMillan seventh on Gray’s list, tight end Mitchell Evans grades out as PFF’s top rookie after eight weeks of play.
