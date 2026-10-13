PFF's Early All-Pro Team Highlights a Major Panthers Injury Loss

They are the only team in their division that currently does not own a losing record. When last we saw the Carolina Panthers, Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan were outdueling the Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown. The result was a 32-26 prime time triumph over Dan Campbell’s club.

Carolina’s offensive front was minus its best player in Week 4

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During the first three weeks of the season, Carolina’s starting offensive line was left tackle Rasheed Walker, left guard Damien Lewis, center Luke Fortner, right guard Robert Hunt, and rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling. During the team’s 21-18 loss in Week 3 at Cleveland, Lewis went down with an elbow injury. Last Sunday night, it was Corey Bullock who got the start.

Against the Lions, Carolina ran for 127 yards on 28 carries and two scores—most of that from Chuba Hubbard. Young connected on 29 of his 41 throws for 329 yards and two touchdowns—192 of those yards and both scores via McMillan. However, Young was sacked three times—the fourth time in as many games he’s been dropped on multiple occasions.

Panthers’ left guard Damien Lewis has gotten his just due

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Last week, Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus named his First-Quarter All-Pro Team. In terms of First Team selections, Lewis was his choice at left guard. The seven-year pro is currently PFF’s fourth-ranked player at the guard position—second in pass protection and sixth in run blocking.

Entering Week 5, the Panthers’ offensive front was ranked a disappointing 25th in the league by Pro Football Focus. And according to McGuinness, give credit to the 6’2”, 327-pound interior blocker.

Damien Lewis has elevated Carolina’ offensive front

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“Down both starting tackles, the Panthers still ranking 25th here is a testament to the organization investing at the tackle position this offseason. The other reason for Carolina not ranking lower has been the dominance of left guard Damien Lewis. He has compiled PFF grades above 80.0 both in pass protection and as a run-blocker and has surrendered just one pressure from 123 pass-blocking snaps.”

That’s an excellent point. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and right sider Taylor Moton are currently sidelined, and yet the Panthers’ offense has been one of the best in the league. Credit to president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales. You will recall that two of Morgan’s biggest moves in 2024 after being promoted from assistant general manager was the free-agent signings of Lewis and Hunt.

This Sunday at Philadelphia, that offensive line will be severely tested by the Eagles’ talented defensive front. Can the Panthers win two games in a row for the first time this season? More significantly, is there any chance that Lewis will be available for this showdown in the City of Brotherly Love?