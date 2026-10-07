Panthers Stock Report: Who Soared and Who Slipped After Huge Lions Win

I really didn't think the Panthers were going to beat Detroit. I picked the Lions 31-27, and with Carolina missing guys all over the place, I figured eventually it was going to catch up with them.

Well, I was wrong.

Carolina beat one of the better teams in the NFC, Bryce Young was really good again, and Tetairoa McMillan had one of those games where you almost run out of things to say about him. The Panthers also finally got Chuba Hubbard going, which I've only been asking them to do pretty much every week.

So yeah, there's plenty of Stock Up this week. Stock Down was a little harder to find after a win like that, but there are still a couple of things that bother me.

Stock Up: Chuba Hubbard

I know I've talked about this enough already, but give Hubbard the ball.

Carolina finally did that against Detroit, and he gave them 122 rushing yards. This looked a lot more like the running game I thought we were going to see this season, and it also meant Young didn't have to do everything himself.

That's the part I've never really understood. Young has been really good, but why make him throw it all over the field if you don't have to? We already watched him throw it 48 times against Cleveland, and I don't need to see that every week.

I'm not saying Hubbard needs 25 or 30 carries every Sunday. But after what we just watched against Detroit, I don't think I should have to keep asking Carolina to get him the ball, either.

Stock Up: Devin Lloyd

Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) tackles Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I was worried about Jahmyr Gibbs in this game. After watching Chicago run for 291 yards in Week 1, how could I not be?

Detroit finished with 46 rushing yards. I definitely didn't see that coming, especially against this Panthers defense.

Devin Lloyd came back and played every defensive snap, and having him back in the middle sure didn't hurt. I don't think it's a coincidence that one of Carolina's best games against the run came with Lloyd back out there.

Now, I'm not ready to say the run defense is fixed. I've already gone down that road once this season, and I'm not doing it again after one game. But 46 yards against Detroit? I'll take that every single time.

Stock Up: Corey Bullock

Corey Bullock was one of the guys I was worried about going into this game. Damien Lewis was out, Bullock was starting at left guard, and Detroit was about the last team I wanted to see him thrown in there against.

Then he had a rough moment early, and I thought, here we go.

After that, though, I really didn't notice him much. Normally, saying I didn't notice somebody wouldn't be much of a compliment, but for an offensive lineman filling in for a starter, that's pretty much what I'm looking for.

Bullock played every offensive snap, Hubbard ran for 122 yards, and Young threw for 329. I'm not saying Bullock needs to take Lewis' job or anything crazy like that, but I was worried about him before the game. By the time it ended, I really wasn't.

That's good enough for me.

Stock Down: The Secondary

Jun 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Lathan Ransom (22) sprints during a secondary drill during minicamp at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is a little tough because I actually thought some of the guys back there did a pretty good job with what they were being asked to do. Will Lee III was playing a much bigger role than anybody probably expected this early, and he helped make the fourth-down stop that finally ended Detroit's last possession.

But Jared Goff still threw for 412 yards.

Yeah, he threw it 52 times. Carolina was also missing Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, so I'm not going to sit here and act like the secondary was at full strength and just got torched all night.

Still, 412 yards is a lot. Philadelphia is waiting after the bye, and that's probably the biggest thing on this defense that still worries me.

Stock Down: Can We Stop With the Injuries Already?

Seriously, who else can Carolina afford to lose?

The Panthers went into Sunday night without Horn, Jackson, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker and Lewis. Then Monroe Freeling went down during the game, because apparently the injury list wasn't long enough already.

Somehow, Carolina keeps finding guys to throw out there, and somehow, they're still finding ways to win games. That's great, but I really don't want to find out how many more injuries this team can take before it finally becomes too much.

I hated this Week 5 bye when the schedule came out. Now I'm looking at this team four games into the season and thinking maybe whoever made the schedule did Carolina a favor.

Take the week.

They need it.