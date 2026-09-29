Panthers Suffer Another Monumental Blow as Best Offensive Lineman Goes Down

The Carolina Panthers have had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL this year. They have allowed Bryce Young to be pressured more than any other quarterback. The running game has not fared better.

Damien Lewis, as has been the case for his entire tenure here, has been a standout. He's been the lone bright spot up front, routinely playing well and posting good grades.

#Panthers G Damien Lewis will be sidelined a few weeks with a UCL injury in his elbow, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Medical evaluations are still ongoing but Carolina’s best lineman is set to miss the game against the #Lions. A bye in Week 5 so maybe only one game missed. pic.twitter.com/epiduqajEc — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 29, 2026

That is not going to be the case moving forward. Lewis suffered an elbow injury and tried to gut through it on Sunday, but it's been revealed now that he has a UCL injury and will miss "a few weeks," according to reports.

The Panthers have already lost Jaycee Horn for a substantial period, and others could join him and Lewis on the sideline for a while.

Ugly loss for struggling Panthers

Damien Lewis has been a mainstay since signing in 2024. He has been an admirable performer and a healthy player. This is the first significant injury he has faced in his tenure with the Panthers.

Unfortunately, it comes at a horrendous time. The Panthers' line is already in bad shape. Injuries to Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu have forced alternative options into playing time, and they're just not cutting it out.

Lewis' guard-mate, Robert Hunt, has struggled mightily. So has Luke Fortner at center. It's not remotely hyperbole to say that Lewis is the only good offensive lineman. The backup options are not ideal, either.

A source classified this as a 'tear in his elbow' and the player will get a second opinion.



Another injury blow for Carolina https://t.co/gUa7AmM3iN — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 29, 2026

The Panthers are still looking for other opinions, but one report from Jeremy Fowler said that it's a tear in the UCL, which is among the worst-case scenarios.

This isn't baseball, so Lewis isn't at risk of missing 12+ months and coming back weaker because of Tommy John surgery. However, the severity of the tear can put Lewis at risk of missing a ton of time.

Estimates range from three weeks to 12 months, with the latter coming into play if surgery is involved. Ultimately, there's a chance we don't see Lewis on a football field again until next training camp.

The Panthers have reinforcements coming at tackle in the coming weeks. Eventually, Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu should be good to go. That doesn't necessarily help the guard problems now, though.

Someone could slide to the interior (a popular theory is that Ikem Ekwonu would be better suited at guard), but there's going to be a huge learning curve while the new guard also gets his first NFL action in a long time.

Put simply, this is a disaster of catastrophic proportions, and it's not ridiculous to think that the season is over.