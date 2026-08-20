Panthers May Want to Call Up Texans for a Late-Offseason Trade

The Carolina Panthers are no strangers to having very depleted wide receiver rooms. They have worked tirelessly over the last three years to try to remedy that issue. While they still don't have an overabundance of elite talent, they do have a ton of NFL-caliber players.

Many of those players are depth chart guys who won't play much, but the fact remains that the Panthers have a very difficult set of choices when it comes to cut day in the wide receiver room.

The Panthers can call up the Houston Texans, who are once again feeling what it's like to not have enough wide receivers, and alleviate both teams' problems.

Panthers should trade a WR to the Texans

Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) defends against wide receiver John Metchie III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Houston Texans lost Jayden Higgins for a year to a torn ACL. He was the team's second-round pick last year. The Panthers know well what that's like, having already lost 2026 third-rounder Chris Brazzell II to a torn LCL.

Unlike the Texans, though, the Panthers, ironically enough, have the reinforcements. After Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and probably Xavier Legette, there's a talent drop-off, but it's anyone's guess as to who the final four WRs will be.

Competing for those four spots are David Moore, Jimmy Horn Jr., John Metchie III, Brycen Tremayne, Ja'seem Reed, and a couple of others. And with potentially four tight ends and three QBs making the roster, the Panthers may be forced to keep just six WRs.

Either way, there is a legitimate case to make the roster for Moore, Horn, Metchie, Tremayne, and Reed. The Panthers will probably have to cut a deserving player, risking sending them to the practice squad for another team to potentially sign.

That won't happen, though, if they trade one of them. Rather than lose a player or get nothing from him sitting on the practice squad, the Panthers can help the Texans out for some draft capital. Obviously, with that list of players, it won't be a who's who.

Moore is a favorite of the coaching staff, so it's unlikely he'd be traded. Tremayne is a true special teams ace. That leaves Reed, Horn Jr., and Metchie as the most likely tradeable players.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ja'seem Reed (86) makes a catch during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All three have historically been limited on special teams, but all three have flashed in that phase during preseason. Among them, Horn might have the most value in a trade, but regardless, the Panthers would only come away with a late-round pick.

Still, that would be worth it to make their decision-making process simpler and it would give the Texans exactly what they need.