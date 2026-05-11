Panthers May Have a Hard Schedule in 2026, But Here’s What Really Matters

The 2026 NFL schedule will be released this Thursday. While those concerned have known every team’s opponents for the coming year since the conclusion of the 2025 regular season, the dates and times will finally be known later this week.

As for the reigning NFC South champion Carolina Panthers, let’s take a look at the basics. It’s the sixth season of the 17-game schedule in the National Football League, which means it’s the NFC’s turn for all 16 of its clubs to play a total of nine home contests. It’s also the NFC South’s turn to play the NFC North and the AFC North in the system’s rotation.

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Carolina Panthers’ 2026 Opponents:

Home: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers

All told, Dave Canales’s team will face six teams (Bears, Broncos, Seahawks, Packers, Eagles, and Steelers) that reached the playoffs this past season—five of those defending division champions. Add in the Vikings and Lions, both which finished 9-8 in 2025, and eight of the club’s 17 contests will features clashes with teams that posted winning records in ’25.

By the numbers, the Panthers’ 2026 schedule is ranked 10th in terms of their opponent’s combined winning percentage (.521) this past season.

Carolina Panthers were an unpredictable team in 2025

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That’s all well and good, and Canales’s team figures to be tested this season. This was a club that overcame a 0-2 start in 2025 to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Panthers went to Lambeau Field in Week 9 and knocked off the Packers, and also upended the Los Angeles Rams in Charlotte in Week 13. On the hand, the team was swept by the last-place New Orleans Saints, and closed out the season on a three-game overall losing streak.

So what really matters when it comes to Canales’s club, schedule-wise? It’s pretty obvious, because it’s usually the key to any team winning a division title. How does one fare against the other three teams during the season.

NFC South was fit to be tied this past season

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When it comes to the NFC South in 2025, head-to-head competition was a huge factor. All four teams finished with identical 3-3 divisional records, and the Panthers, Buccaneers, and Falcons managed 8-9 regular-season marks. Carolina won the division because of their combined 3-1 record vs. Atlanta (2-0) and Tampa Bay (1-1).

You will recall a year ago the NFL schedule makers had the defending division champions Buccaneers travel to Charlotte in Week 16 and then host the Panthers in Week 18. Food for thought when it comes to the release of every team’s slate this Thursday.