Proposed Cole Kmet Trade Would Be Costly but Vital for Carolina Panthers

While the vast majority of NFL teams have done their due diligence in terms of shaping their rosters this offseason, it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise to see some trades as the 32 clubs get closer to mandatory minicamp and eventually, training camp.

Four of ESPN’s NFL analysts came up with trade proposals when it came to four players who could be moved. There’s Buffalo Bills’ wideout Keon Coleman, Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr., Giants’ pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Chicago Bears’ tight end Cole Kmet.

What would a trade for Bears’ TE Cole Kmet look like for the Panthers?

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Hence, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler came up with his proposal for the Carolina Panthers to obtain the six-year target. He has the team sending a third-round selection in 2027 and a fifth-round pick in 2028 to the Bears for Kmet and a fifth-round choice in ’28.

“The Panthers, long in transition,” explained Fowler, “are closer to contention after their first playoff appearance since 2017. Tight end is the glaring offensive need after they didn't address the position in free agency or the draft. Kmet is 27 and on a reasonable contract, so he has real value. This move would allow the Bears to showcase (Sam) Roush alongside (Colston) Loveland while bolstering future draft capital.”

Of course, Loveland comes off an impressive rookie campaign in which he averaged 12.3 yards per reception on a team-high 58 catches. The former Michigan Wolverine led Chicago in receiving yards (713) and tied for the team lead with six TD grabs. Meanwhile, Stanford University’s Roush was the first of two third round picks in April.

THIS SHOULD NOT BE POSSIBLE: Caleb Williams fires a game-tying TD on 4th-and-4, launching it to Cole Kmet from 26.5 yards behind the line of scrimmage.



Caleb’s magic wasn’t quite enough–as the Bears dropped a 20–17 overtime thriller to the Rams in the NFC Divisional. pic.twitter.com/LcKwjH5lwU — Chesapeake Sports Cards (@chesapeake_sc) January 20, 2026

Back to Kmet. In six seasons, he totaled 288 catches for 2,939 yards (10.2 average) and 21 touchdowns. He also hauled in that incredible touchdown pass from quarterback Caleb Williams in this past season’s overtime playoff loss to the Rams. The 6’6”, 257-pound target has missed just one game during his NFL career.

Panthers appear content with their tight end depth chart

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As has been well-documented, the Panthers have not put this position to good use in two seasons under head coach Dave Canales. Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders and company have totaled 138 catches, eight for touchdowns, by Carolina tight ends in 34 regular-season contests over that span.

General manager Dan Morgan did not address the position in the draft. There were several veteran tight ends available free agency but the team took a pass. That includes former Pro Bowler David Njoku, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this month.

Indeed, Fowler’s scenario for a Panthers/Bears trade would indeed be costly, and not something Morgan and company would likely be interested in. Of course, things could certainly change as the teams get closer to training camp.