Carolina Panthers gifted NFC South championship by Atlanta Falcons

The Carolina Panthers needed help to get into the playoffs. Because they failed to take care of business on Saturday, they needed the Atlanta Falcons to win on Sunday. Coincidentally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed the New Orleans Saints to win.

It is a little ironic that the mediocre NFC South came down to a game between two mediocre teams that have been eliminated for weeks. But that's just the NFC South's nature, and it's the nature of the Panthers to make things harder on themselves.

Panthers land playoff spot on back of Falcons win

The New Orleans Saints were driving, looking like they'd be able to score and take a late lead over the Atlanta Falcons, which would've been their first of the day. Then, Dee Alford picked off Tyler Shough in the red zone, returning it all the way near the opposite red zone.

That essentially sealed it. They burned some clock and all the Saints' timeouts before Zane Gonzalez nailed his fourth field goal of the game. The Saints did get it to an onside kick situation, but they couldn't recover. Gonzalez, the former Panthers kicker, has helped the Panthers out a ton.

He hit the game-winner against the Buccaneers a few weeks ago, and has helped the Falcons win numerous tight games down the stretch. Those wins mattered, because they pushed the Falcons into a tie with the Panthers and Bucs, which gave the Panthers the division title.

The New Orleans Saints had been a thorn in the Panthers' side all year. They swept them, which is the sole reason this weekend even mattered. Had the Panthers just split, which should've been a given with the seeming talent gap, this wouldn't have factored in.

On the other hand, the Panthers owned the Falcons this year. They swept them, dropping 60 points in the two games and only allowing 27 on defense. The second game required overtime, but Bryce Young set the Panthers' single-game passing record in that one.

What's next for the Panthers?

The Panthers will now host a playoff game. It's incomprehensible since they're 8-9 and lost in a frustrating fashion yesterday, but that's NFL seeding and the NFC South for you.

It remains to be seen who they will host, but it will be either the Los Angeles Rams or the San Francisco 49ers. They will have an NFC West rematch no matter what. If the Rams win today, they will visit Charlotte again. If they lose, the 49ers will come to town.

It remains to be seen when this game will take place on wild-card weekend, but rest assured the Panthers will likely be given the least desirable game slot.

