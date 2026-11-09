Reports of Bryce Young's Demise Were Greatly Exaggerated

Bryce Young, quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, did have a good game against the Denver Broncos, but the Panthers lost the game. This season, Bryce Young has received a lot of criticism, some of it justified, but some of it not. There have been several games where the Panthers' offense has struggled to get anything going, and many fans are questioning whether or not Bryce Young is the Panthers' long-term answer at quarterback.

While the offense struggled in some of the Panthers' games this season, there were also games where the offense was clicking and Young looked like a good quarterback in the NFL.

It's easy to blame the quarterback for a loss when the offense isn't scoring enough points. For much of the season, fans and media have been wondering if the Panthers should be looking for a new quarterback.

The game against the Broncos was not enough to clear up all the questions that people have about Young, but it sure did give people something else to talk about.

Bryce Young Still Has Something to Prove

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) enters the field before the game against the Denver Broncos at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While one game cannot be proof of anything, it can be the starting point to show that Young is capable of being a good quarterback in the NFL.

Young did his part to keep Carolina in the game. The Panthers didn't come away with a win, but the offense gave them a chance, and Young deserves some credit for that.

Carolina's offense has had some struggles this season, with Young holding onto the football too long and missing out on some opportunities to get the ball out quicker. These are certainly things that need to be addressed, but they shouldn't be the only things that people remember from his season.

Some of the talk about Bryce Young has made it seem like the Panthers are ready to move on from the young quarterback. After watching him against the Broncos, that doesn't appear to be the case.

While Bryce Young can receive much of the criticism for the Carolina Panthers' losses, there are many other problems with the team that the Panthers must address.

The Panthers are going to have to get better at several things, and that includes Bryce Young. While he has some things that he can work on, the Panthers' offense needs to get better around him as well.

Even though Carolina lost to Denver on Sunday, Bryce Young gave the Panthers a chance to win the game.

Carolina may have another loss on its record, but Young gave his critics a reason to reconsider how quickly they've written him off. He still has plenty to prove, and Sunday's performance showed why that opportunity shouldn't be taken away just yet.