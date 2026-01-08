Tetairoa McMillan shares why he’s more worried about playoff win than ROY

The last (and only) time that the Carolina Panthers saw one of their own named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was back in 2011, when the voters banged the drum per se for quarterback Cam Newton.

It certainly won’t be a shock next month if Panthers’ wideout Tetairoa McMillan gets the nod for the award for 2025. A 17-game starter this season, he led Dave Canales’s team with 70 receptions, 1,014 yards, and seven touchdowns. So what would be the biggest lesson the eighth overall pick in last April’s draft has taken from his debut campaign?

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is,” said McMillan to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com, “I may not have the luxury of getting as much calls as I used to in college.” Gantt went on to explain that response. “Considering that the answer came after a questionable offensive pass interference last week in Tampa, which wiped out a 32-yard gain, that seemed like a very specific lesson at a very specific time in his young life.”

“No, for sure, because it’s different,” added the young wideout, “It makes me have to play my game differently. I just had to adjust to the league, and that’s fine. That’s totally fine.”

McMillan was also asked about last Sunday’s clash between the Saints and Falcons. “No, I didn’t watch it. It was cool. I’m just glad, you know, we get another game, obviously, just being a lot of people in this locker room, first time playing in the playoffs. So that’s obviously a blessing, just kind of giving back to us.”

“I knew it was a lot,” added McMillan. “It was going to be a lot of suspense, and I didn’t really want to put my body through that one.”

Despite his team’s 16-14 loss to the Buccaneers last Saturday, Atlanta’s 16-14 win over New Orleans forged a three-way 8-9 tie between the Panthers, Bucs, and Falcons. Carolina’s combined 3-1 record vs. those two divisional rivals gave the Panthers their first NFC South title since 2015.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs after making a catch as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) defends during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Now it’s on to the playoffs this Saturday as Canales’s club hosts the wild card Los Angeles Rams. In this year’s 31-28 win over Sean McVay’s club in Week 13, McMillan was targeted twice by Bryce Young and caught just one pass. It happened to be a 43-yard score in the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference in the three-point victory. Now there’s a rematch, with a lot more at stake.

“I mean it’s basically a whole new season,” said McMillan (via Gantt). “Anybody can win. Anybody can lose on any given day. And obviously, when the season ends, it ends abruptly. When you lose, you’re out. So nobody wants to end in that way. So there’s definitely a lot more to play for now, and I feel like the energy is going to be a lot higher.”

