NFL execs feel Tetairoa McMillan headed for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors

Back in April, many a draftnik and NFL insider forecasted that the Carolina Panthers would use their first-round pick to improve one of the league’s worst pass rushes. Instead, general manager Dan Morgan added to the team’s wide receiver room with the addition of University of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

This week, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero completed his annual survey of general managers and team execs in regards to their thoughts on the season-ending awards. In regards to NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, the 6’5”, 212-pound target got the majority of the poll’s 30 votes.

“The No. 8 overall pick in April’s draft,” explained Pelissero, “McMillan was the runaway winner here with 17 votes. He leads all rookies with 924 receiving yards, seven receiving touchdowns and 43 receptions of 10-plus yards; his 65 total catches rank third among first-year pros. And while some rookies hit the proverbial wall, "T-Mac" just seems to be getting better—he has five touchdowns in the Panthers’ past five games as they’ve surged into the NFC South lead.”

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

When it comes to Dave Canales’s, team McMillan has clearly been the Panthers’ most productive pass-catcher. His 65 grabs are nearly twice as many as running back Rico Dowdle, while no other player has reached the 400-yard mark in receiving. McMillan has exactly one third (7) of Young’s 21 touchdown tosses. As for the rest of the standout rookies on offense?

“Nine other players split the rest of the votes,” added Pelissero:” Colts tight end ﻿﻿﻿Tyler Warren﻿﻿﻿ (3), Bucs receiver ﻿﻿﻿Emeka Egbuka﻿﻿﻿ (2), Patriots running back ﻿﻿﻿TreVeyon Henderson﻿﻿﻿ (1.5), Saints quarterback ﻿﻿﻿Tyler Shough﻿﻿﻿ (1.5), Patriots tackle ﻿﻿﻿Will Campbell﻿﻿﻿ (1), Giants quarterback ﻿﻿﻿Jaxson Dart﻿﻿﻿ (1), Raiders running back ﻿﻿﻿Ashton Jeanty﻿﻿﻿ (1), Browns running back ﻿﻿﻿Quinshon Judkins﻿﻿﻿ (1) and Seahawks guard ﻿﻿﻿Grey Zabel﻿﻿﻿ (1).”

McMillan could become the club’s first NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year since quarterback Cam Newton in 2011. The talented wideout is also within range of several Panthers’ rookie milestones. Running back Christian McCaffrey owns the team’s rookie record with 80 catches. As for receiving yards and TD catches, both belong to Kelvin Benjamin, who totaled 1,088 yards and nine scoring receptions in 2014.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers studs & duds from a huge win over the Buccaneers

Major takeaways from the Panthers’ stunning home win vs. Bucs

Carolina Panthers predicted to completely waste first-round pick