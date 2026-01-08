Insiders vote on Tetairoa McMillan's Rookie of the Year chances

Three days before the AFC champion and NFC champion clash in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, there is the annual NFL Honors event. It’s the announcement regarding the league’s individual awards for 2025, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

A group of 10 writers, editors and columnists from MMQB placed votes for seven awards. “Our writers and editors all submitted a top-five ballot for every award, resulting in five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc.”

Here the focus is on NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The clear winner via this committee was Carolina Panthers’ wideout Tetairoa McMillan, who received nine-of-10 first-place votes. The only other first-place vote was given to New Orleans Saints’ quarterback Tyler Shough. All told, McMillan totaled 49 points, followed by Shough (31) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (27) and Indianapolis Colts’ tight end Tyler Warren (12).

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) and quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Tetairoa McMillan was the first full-time wide receiver drafted last spring, and he finished first in our Offensive Rookie of the Year voting with nine first-place votes. Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was the only other player to receive a first-place vote. Two other quarterbacks received votes, with Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward finishing tied for fifth with Seahawks guard Grey Zabel. In 10th place, Chimere Dike had modest numbers as a receiver but was recognized by one voter for a rookie season that earned him a Pro Bowl nod as a returner.”

The former University of Arizona standout was a 17-game starter and easily led the team in targets (122), catches (70), receiving yards (1,014) and touchdown receptions (7). It’s also worth noting that the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft was a significant upgrade over the pass-catching leaders for the team in 2024.

A year ago, Xavier Legette led Carolina with 49 receptions, while veteran Adam Thielen had club-highs in yards (615) and touchdown grabs (5). It’s safe to say that third-year quarterback Bryce Young has benefitted from McMillan’s arrival.

