The Carolina Panthers Unfortunately Just Aren't Going to Add a Tight End

Throughout this whole offseason, the Carolina Panthers have been projected to add another tight end to this roster, whether through the draft or free agency. That idea feels even more unlikely now that former Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers this morning.

Chargers agree to terms with TE David Njoku on 1-year deal worth up to $8 Million. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/Tx3sjD7Fd7 — NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2026

With the Njoku news breaking this morning, it creates a ton of doubt that Carolina is even interested in another tight end, which is a bummer for Panthers fans who haven’t seen Carolina’s offense operate with a true TE1 since Greg Olsen.

Carolina also missed out on Kenyon Sadiq in the NFL Draft, who was highly projected to the Panthers before the draft. Sadiq ended up getting selected 16th overall by the New York Jets, leaving the Panthers without the option of a TE in the first round. The Panthers then missed out on Eli Stowers, who was drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dan Morgan’s Take On the Tight End Room

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

To be fair, the Panthers haven’t given any indication that they’d target a tight end this offseason. GM Dan Morgan, during pre-draft media availability, was asked about the tight ends room and, frankly, didn’t give an answer indicating he wants a change or addition.

Morgan was complimentary of the current tight ends room, saying, “I feel good about our tight end room”. "There's a lot of guys in that room that are still developing, there’s guys that have been here, and we know who they are, and they bring a skillset we really like.”

Why the Panthers Are Wrong To Not Target a TE1

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales thanks tight end Tommy Tremble (82) after the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Morgan clearly likes the tight ends room, which of course, refers to Tommy Tremble, Ja’Tavion Sanders, and Mitchell Evans. The three tight ends combined for 610 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season.

For context, David Njoku had four touchdowns last season, in what was considered a clear down season for his standards, and since the Browns drafted Harold Fannin Jr last season. Njoku has had seasons alone with over 610 yards and five touchdowns.

Tommy Tremble’s 249 receiving yards last season were a career high as well. It’s just a glaring hole. While historically Dave Canales’ offenses are toward the bottom of the league in tight end usage, the Panthers could easily adjust if they had an actual bellcow weapon at that spot, rather than a crowded room of tight ends with limited skill sets and the ability to swing a game.