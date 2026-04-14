Dan Morgan Sounds Like He Has a Plan For Panthers, And It's Not Kenyon Sadiq

Look up any Carolina Panthers mock draft and there's a good chance that it projects Kenyon Sadiq to the team at 19th overall. The logic is sound. He's the best tight end by far, and the Panthers have had a gaping hole there for years.

We speculated a while ago that the mock drafts, like in 2025, are wrong. Sadiq doesn't feel like a fit for the Panthers, and they don't seem all that interested in filling the tight end hole with a premium prospect. He would be a great addition to the offense, regardless of all that.

Well, GM Dan Morgan may have just vindicated us. In his most recent press conference, he may have hinted at his plans, and they don't seem to include Sadiq at all.

Panthers GM Dan Morgan may have tipped his hand, and he doesn't want Kenyon Sadiq

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hauls in a touchdown catch | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers have been scouting the wide receiver class in the 2026 NFL draft extensively. They've met with several wideouts before the draft later this month, and it has made their intentions fairly clear.

And today, when asked about drafting another first-round wide receiver after Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan, GM Dan Morgan appeared to hint that it's something he and the front office are strongly considering.

Dan Morgan: I don’t think there’s a rule prohibiting teams from taking a WR in the first round three years in a row.

Calls it a good group. pic.twitter.com/jvscZsaj2i — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 14, 2026

"We're going to take the best player," Morgan said. "... I don't think there's a rule that says you can't draft a wide receiver three years in a row. I'm not really going to box us in and say we're not going to do something."

Morgan also said the WR class is a good group of players. He's met with KC Concepcion, Deion Burks, Denzel Boston, and others so far, and some of them make a ton of sense at 19 overall. But what about Kenyon Sadiq?

Mock drafts still seem to insist that the Panthers will take Sadiq, even though they haven't even hosted him on a top-30 visit yet. They haven't even Zoomed with him, for that matter. And about tight end, Morgan also commented, sounding like Sadiq isn't of much interest.

It might be time to take Sadiq off our boards. pic.twitter.com/oMj2gE6jwL — Michael Bell (@avl_mike) April 14, 2026

"I feel good about our tight end room," Morgan said of Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Mitchell Evans. "There's a lot of guys in that room that are still developing... They bring a skillset that we really like."

He added that the Panthers are looking for guys that fit regardless of position, and they're not really looking for any "specific skillset" like the one Sadiq might have. He's known as an athletic freak, but it doesn't sound like Carolina is wickedly high on him.

They've met with other tight ends, so we can't rule out any potential selection, but Sadiq in the first round certainly seems like a stretch.