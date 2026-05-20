The One Game Carolina Panthers Fans Must Watch in 2026

The NFL season is long, and for the casual football fans, not every game is a must-watch. Not all Carolina Panthers fans are going to feel as hyped for a 1:00 PM game against the Cleveland Browns as they will for other games, but there are must-watch games on the Panthers' schedule. There's one game that especially sticks out as the must-watch, and it comes pretty early in the season.

Primetime Panthers

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If there's one game Panthers fans should focus on, they should cancel their dinner reservations for it. It's Week Four, Sunday Night Football, as the Panthers host the Detroit Lions in a Primetime matchup.

The Panthers haven't hosted a Sunday Night Football game in over 10 years now, last time being a 2015 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, where the Panthers won 27-16 to improve to 5-0 on the season, a season where Carolina would go 15-1 and lose the Super Bowl to the Denver Broncos.

Carolina will enter their Week Four matchup against the Detroit Lions likely either 2-1 or 1-2, and regardless, will be underdogs against a Lions team that, while they weren't a playoff team last year, is still a tough out and has some elite pieces on the roster still, such as WR Amon Ra St. Brown and arguably the best running back in Football, Jahmyr Gibbs.

In terms of the game itself, the Lions will be the best or second-best team Carolina will have played entering their bye week. The Panthers' improved defense will have to show in this game, as Detroit's offense will still have high big-play potential, especially from Jahmyr Gibbs, so the defensive line will be tested heavily against the run.

Another layer of this game is that the Lions' starting center will be Cade Mays, who started for Carolina last year and was exceptional in pass protection.

Carolina's Struggles on SNF

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers haven't exactly had the most success on Sunday Night Football. Carolina is 5-10 all-time in SNF games, and the last time they played in that spotlight was in 2016, the year after the Super Bowl run, and the Panthers got absolutely demolished by the Seattle Seahawks, losing 40-6.

Even in just games since 2010, the Panthers are 1-3, and in all three losses, they failed to score even 20 points. Maybe the decade-long break from Sunday Night Football was needed for Carolina, cause the Panthers clearly struggled under the bright lights, and now they'll have a pivotal early-season game that will be a great litmus test for the Panthers.