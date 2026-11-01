The Panthers Aren't Playing Sunday, But There's One Team They Need to Win

I'm not used to the Panthers already being done for the week when Sunday gets here. After watching them lose to Green Bay on Thursday night, I guess the good part is I can sit back today and watch everybody else.

There is one game I'll be paying attention to more than the others.

Atlanta plays Tampa Bay, and as much as I hate to say it, I'm pulling for the Falcons.

Yeah, Atlanta.

I Want Tampa to Lose

September 9, 2012; Tampa, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back D.J. Ware (28) runs with the ball in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers 16-10. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I probably wouldn't care much about this game if Tampa hadn't just embarrassed Carolina. The Bucs came into Charlotte with one win and left with a 43-13 win. I didn't see that coming at all.

What bothers me now is Tampa is sitting at 2-5 and still isn't buried. That's crazy when you think about it. Carolina and Atlanta only have one more win, and New Orleans is sitting there with two as well.

So I'm looking at Tampa a little differently than I was a week ago. I thought the Panthers would beat them. Instead, Tampa beat Carolina by 30 and now gets another NFC South game at home.

No thanks.

Let Atlanta handle them today.

Carolina Will Get Another Shot at Atlanta

I'm not thrilled about the Falcons getting to four wins either. I just don't care about that as much today.

Carolina gets Atlanta again later this season. If that game matters when we get there, the Panthers can do something about it themselves. Right now I'd rather see Tampa take another loss.

Maybe I'm putting too much into what happened last week. A 30-point loss will do that to you. I just watched Tampa look a whole lot better than its record against Carolina, and I'm not interested in seeing whether it can start putting a few wins together.

Keep them at two.

I'll Take Any Help Carolina Can Get

Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty'ron Hopper (59) is stiff-armed by Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 27-19. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Panthers can't do anything about their 3-4 record today. They already played their game this week and lost it. All they can do now is watch the rest of the division play out.

If Tampa loses, I'll take it. The Bucs stay at two wins, Carolina gets a few extra days to get itself together and we move on to next week.

It might feel strange pulling for Atlanta for three hours.

I'll manage.