Will the Panthers Beat the Buccaneers? Here Are Our Staff Predictions

The Carolina Panthers will return home after a tough win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Awaiting them is their second divisional matchup, this time hosting the 1-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield is on track to return, and based on his never-ending and pointless crusade against the Panthers, that is no surprise.

Will he be able to turn the tables on the NFC South leaders, or will the Panthers continue their solid start to the season? Here's what the Panthers on SI staff thinks will happen this afternoon.

Mark Livingston: Panthers 27, Buccaneers 20

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch defended by Cleveland Browns cornerback Mekhi Blackmon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm starting to trust this Panthers team, and I don't think I would've said that a few weeks ago. The defense has looked much better, Bryce Young finally has Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan together, and Carolina keeps finding ways to win. Tampa Bay will probably hang around because these NFC South games are rarely easy, but I think the Panthers are the better team right now. Give me Carolina at home.

Russell Baxter: Panthers 28, Buccaneers 16

The Bucs let one get away last week after squandering a 16-3 fourth-quarter lead to the Steelers. The Panthers did exactly what they needed to in knocking off the short-handed Eagles. Bryce Young's 11 TD tosses have gone to six different players and should be able to have success against the league's 20th-ranked pass defense. It's a divisional game, and Dave Canales's club should hold serve at home via a comfortable victory.

Zach Roberts: Panthers 24, Buccaneers 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks the field before the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe Baker Mayfield returns, maybe he doesn't. That doesn't make much of a material difference to me. He was playing horribly before he got hurt, and he's magically going to be good while nursing a throwing-hand injury? And potentially without Emeka Egbuka? I don't buy it. The Buccaneers won't be bringing much firepower against the improving Panthers' defense.

On the other side, Tampa Bay's defense is quietly legitimate, but they haven't exactly faced a murderer's row of offenses in the first six weeks. They also blitz a lot (43.8%, third-most in NFL), and that doesn't really impact Bryce Young (NFL-best 0.36 EPA/dropback against the blitz).

Not to mention, Tampa doesn't get home with the blitzes, as they have the second-worst pressure rate in the NFL. With Taylor Moton back, Carolina's offensive line is in better shape, so Tampa Bay's strength isn't going to translate. The rivalry nature will prevent a blowout, but Carolina should control this one.

Preston Palm: Panthers 21, Buccaneers 17

This just feels like a slugfest type of game. Tampa Bay is coming in desperate, starting the season 1-5, and Baker Mayfield returns and is an ultra-competitor.

The Buccaneers' defense is exceptional against the run, which could lead to an inefficient day for Bryce Young throwing the ball. Both teams will have moments, but Carolina’s offense has been too good not to make just a few more plays to edge out a division win.