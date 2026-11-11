The Panthers Are Going to Regret Not Trading Away These 4 Players

The Carolina Panthers watched the trade deadline come and go without so much as a peep. Reportedly, they received calls for Derrick Brown, but he was understandably unavailable (although the price Jordan Davis went for was pretty impressive). Whether or not they received calls on others, they might regret not flipping some players at the deadline.

It's certainly true that the Panthers may not have been able to get anything for these players, but it's hard to imagine that they couldn't have gotten a seventh-round pick or anything if they'd shopped them around at least.

In many instances, the Panthers have players who either aren't playing or shouldn't. And in some of those cases, addition by subtraction would be great, plus bringing back some more draft capital is always smart. Instead, the Panthers didn't make a single move.

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (0) walks on the field while holding his helmet | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ja'Tavion Sanders has been a healthy scratch every week until last. It seemed like a showcase for a potential trade. No one in the NFL needed a depth tight end on a rookie deal with some upside? That's hard to believe, and anything would be better than a healthy scratch. He just doesn't seem to have a future, even though his immediate superior is 34-year-old Darren Waller.

AJ Dillon

The Panthers are currently healthy scratching AJ Dillon, and Jonathon Brooks is coming back soon. Why they didn't trade him is a shock. The NFL's worst running attack is his former team. Plus, those who missed out on Jonathan Taylor might've been fine with a seventh-rounder for Dillon to offset the loss. Dillon has been solid when called upon, and plenty of teams could use him for a low cost.

Tre'von Moehrig

This would've been a tougher sell, but the Tennessee Titans got a second-round pick for Amani Hooker. Tre'von Moehrig isn't as good, but there was obviously room to bring back a decent haul. Plus, Moehrig seems like a likely cut candidate this offseason with Zakee Wheatley already a good replacement today.

Robert Hunt

Carolina Panthers guard Robert Hunt (50) warms up before the game against Chicago Bears | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The interior depth is in shambles right now, but the Panthers just might regret not checking about Robert Hunt's market. He's been much worse this year, perhaps a product of playing next to a rookie. In a situation where that's not the case, he'd likely be better, but as of now, he's a bad, bloated contract. The Panthers could've escaped a looming cap conversation with a move here.