The Panthers Trade Deadline Showed Us Exactly Who They Are

The Carolina Panthers, for the second straight year, stood pat at the deadline. Despite having rampant needs on a first-place (shockingly) team and expendable players they could've used to bring in draft capital, they did nothing.

The division is so open that either path would've been smart. The Panthers could afford to offload a few players to get picks for the future without mortgaging their chance to defend the NFC South crown. But they're also in first place with a host of injury-related needs, so adding players to bolster the first-place roster would've been good, too.

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan before the game at Bank of America Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead, the Panthers sat on their hands. They were aggressive over the offseason, signaling that they felt the division was theirs to take. Now, when they had another chance to be aggressive and take hold of the South, they balked.

It is so clear that this team is a playoff contender when semi-healthy. They have the offense to score with anyone so long as Bryce Young gets a modicum of time in the pocket. They have the pieces on defense to get stops when needed as long as they have functioning cornerbacks.

This is a team that beat the Detroit Lions with no cornerbacks. It's a team that nearly beat the Green Bay Packers despite a roughly 50% pressure rate surrendered by the offensive line. They are a couple of plays away from having a really good record.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts during the second half against the Denver Broncos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, if they were 3-5 in the NFC North, you could dismiss the argument that they're close to being a good team because that division is so good. But in the NFC South, that argument should be everything. It should be evidence that a couple of additions would be game-changing.

It's not like the Panthers need to add Jonathan Taylor or Maxx Crosby. They're not looking for a quarterback like the Minnesota Vikings are. And they don't need superstar, long-term additions.

They need a cornerback who can play at the NFL level for a few weeks and some people who can block. Offensive line depth is low around the NFL, but we're not asking for Quenton Nelson here.

There's obviously a lot more to it than just seeing a need and addressing it, but the Panthers didn't seem to try. They were content taking advantage of being in a bad division and remaining a bad team.

But at the same time, not trading away Ja'Tavion Sanders or AJ Dillon makes little sense, either. They want to have their cake and eat it, too.

In other words, they showed everyone exactly who they are and who they want to be.