The Panthers Lost to the Browns, but These 4 Things Actually Matter

The Carolina Panthers took on the Cleveland Browns in an ugly defensive slugfest of a game. It was not the sort of game most expected to see after both teams had inspiring wins in Week 2. Ugly losses sting, and there was plenty to take away. What truly mattered, though?

Pass protection needs a ton of help

Bryce Young has been pressured on 14 of his 29 dropbacks so far, per @NextGenStats. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 27, 2026

The Panthers' offensive line was mostly healthy today, though Damien Lewis briefly left the contest. It didn't matter. They couldn't protect Bryce Young to save anyone's life. The Browns knew this, and they dialed up pressure once Young came up hobbled a few times.

The protection was a point of emphasis this offseason. The Panthers invested in the offensive line, and it has been slow-going so far. On Sunday, it was outright bad, and it does not bode well for the rest of the season.

Run game was totally nonexistent

The Panthers lost a few pass-catchers (both before and during the game), but the run game couldn't get going. Chuba Hubbard, with Jonathon Brooks on IR, got the vast majority of snaps (no other RB saw a snap in the first half), and he could do nothing with it.

To make matters worse, on third and fourth downs with short yardage, the Panthers almost exclusivelty dropped back to pass, showing zero faith in the run game to do anything in those crucial situations.

Health played a big role

It's the NFL, so any team can win on any given Sunday. This, however, seemed like an easier Panthers matchup for the second week in a row. Injuries tipped the scales in a big way. They missed Devin Lloyd and Xavier Legette badly.

Adding Mike Jackson and Jalen Coker to the "out" list during the game was absolutely brutal. Combine that with Bryce Young going into the tent twice and clearly playing hurt (along with some others leaving the contest, like Bobby Brown III) and we quickly learned the value of health in the NFL.

Temper expectations on the offense, but not too much

On the one hand, the first really good defense the Panthers faced shut down their offense. On the other, Bryce Young had no protection, no running game, and his WRs were Tetairoa McMillan, Brycen Tremayne, and John Metchie III.

It's impossible to succeed that way, so while this is evidence that the offense isn't as superb as we thought from Weeks 1 and 2, it should be taken with a major grain of salt. The conditions on offense were difficult and unlikely to be repeated.