The Panthers Should Be Monitoring This Cardinals Star’s Trade Buzz

Last offseason, despite a career-year from Chuba Hubbard in 2024, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan pried running back Rico Dowdle away from the Dallas Cowboys via a one-year contract. As circumstances would have it, a midseason injury shelved Hubbard for a couple game. That opened the door for Dowdle, who would up leading the team in attempts (236), rushing yards (1,076) and touchdowns on the ground (6).

The Panthers’ current running back room isn’t loaded with experience

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Of course, Dowdle is now with his third NFL team in three years after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, the main members of Dave Canales’s running back room consists of Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, Trevor Etienne, and free-agent pickup AJ Dillon.

On Thursday, Carter Bahns of CBS Sports had some thoughts on eight NFL players who could move via trade in the coming months. One of those is a two-time Pro Bowler with a pair of 1,000-yard rushing campaigns on his resume.

Arizona Cardinals are stacked in the offensive backfield

JEREMIYAH LOVE IS HEADING TO THE CARDINALS AT #3.



Here's his 199 CAR, 1372 RUYDS, 6.9 YPC, 280 REYDS, 21 Total TDs 2025 Season Highlights: pic.twitter.com/vFxUXLipDu — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) April 24, 2026

“Before James Conner suffered his season-ending ankle injury last September,” said Bahns, “he was in the early stages of Year 5 as the clear frontrunner in the Arizona Cardinals’ running back group. One year later, he might only be the third-best option. Following the selection of Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 overall draft pick and the arrival of Tyler Allgeier in free agency, the Cardinals have two young ballcarriers under team control for multiple years.”

Love, the highest drafted running back since the New York Giants used the second overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft, comes off a dynamic two-year stretch with the Fighting Irish. He totaled an impressive 3,014 yards from scrimmage and 40 touchdowns in only 28 contests.

Meanwhile, Allgeier was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons in 2022. He ran for a team-high 1,035 yards as a rookie, but saw his carries diminish wit the arrival of Bijan Robinson in ’23. Allgeier finished his Falcons’ career with 3,392 yards and 20 touchdowns from scrimmage, and scored a career-best eight TDs this past season.

Could the Panthers make a call regarding Cardinals’ RB James Conner?

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“Conner, 31,” added Bahns, “is an aging veteran on a rebuilding team who is coming off surgery and holds an expiring contract. Those are all the ingredients for an impending breakup.”

The nine-year pro would be a tempting addition for a Panthers’ team seemingly abandoned the ground game during the later stages of 2025. However, Morgan has been more inclined to deal for draft choices than veterans. However, should the Cardinals opt to simply release Conner, it would not be a surprise to see the Panthers to kick the tires on the veteran performer and add him to the running back mix.