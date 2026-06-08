Cardinals RB is Unfortunate But Logical Trade Candidate

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner restructured his contract to stay with the team for 2026 after being viewed as a potential cut candidate thanks to his age and season-ending injury last year in Week 3.

With new additions such as Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier set to handle majority of the workload in Arizona's backfield, that places Conner — and the Cardinals — in a precarious spot ahead of the regular season.

Conner, who just turned 31, is on the final year of his contract and now is in an obvious supplemental role in terms of the team's RB depth. Barring injury to Love or Allgeier, Conner's role will be diminished in comparison to previous seasons.

According to ESPN, Conner's indeed a trade candidate to watch later down the road.

What ESPN Said on James Conner

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"Conner accepted a pay cut this past spring, so it's possible he's in their plans and that someone such as Trey Benson is more likely to get traded to alleviate the logjam at running back," Dan Graziano wrote.

"But it feels like one of the Cardinals' six RBs has to go, and a team looking for a reliable veteran back could make a move for Conner if he's having a hard time getting carries."

Trading Conner doesn't feel like the right move. Since his arrival in 2021, Conner has emerged as a true locker room leader that has now survived multiple coaching staff changes. For a position as devalued as running back, that's saying something.

Conner's also produced his best work in the desert. His first season in Arizona saw him tally 18 total touchdowns while he registered consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons before being injured in 2025.

Why It Just Might (Unfortunately) Make Sense

Yet the Cardinals and Conner are approaching an intersection where the two might be better off splitting ways.

For Arizona, moving into the future with a backfield of Allgeier and Love is probably more beneficial for the team. Conner's one of ten players who are 31 or older currently on the roster.

Yet a potential move may not only be beneficial for the Cardinals. Conner's a tenured veteran who is closer to the end of his career than the beginning. Most players with Conner's resume are at a point where they'd like to make a push for a Super Bowl, and that's not quite something the Cardinals are prepped to do anytime soon.

While the Cardinals shouldn't be pushing Conner out the door, if the Pitt product isn't happy with his role or would like to feature for a team more geared to win a championship now, Arizona has the resources to oblige.