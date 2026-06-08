The Panthers WR Group Still has a Long Ways to Go for NFL Relevancy

As far as wide receiver rooms go, the Carolina Panthers still have something to prove in the NFL. The emergence of Tetairoa McMillan is a great start to Carolina having a prominent WR room. Even so, there's still room for growth, and right now the Panthers aren't in any position to earn national recognition for their WR room.

Panthers Correctly Don't Make Top 10 Receiving Room List

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

When thinking of the best receiver rooms in the NFL, teams like the Cowboys, the Bengals, the Rams come to mind, along with many others, one NFL analyst dropped his top 10 receiving rooms in the league, and got it right for the most part.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport dropped his "NFL's Best WR Groups after A.J. Brown Trade" list, and it shows that Carolina still has work to do, as they didn't make the top 10. On that list featured receiver rooms that feature the best in the league. Heres the list in exact order.

10. Houston Texans

9. New England Patriots

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

7. Seattle Seahawks

6. Denver Broncos

5. Detroit Lions

4. Los Angeles Rams

3. Cincinatti Bengals

2. Dallas Cowboys

1. Minnesota Vikings

If there's one receiver room that the Panthers have an argument over, it's the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their WR1, Brian Thomas Jr, had an extreme sophomore slump, not giving the Jags nearly as much production as he did in his rookie year, with most of those games having Mac Jones as his QB.

Jacksonville's receiver room does have the depth advantage over Carolina's, trading for Jakobi Meyers last season and still having Parker Washington, who broke out last year as a really good receiver who can complement the offense in many ways.

As of right now, Carolina has the best receiver between Jacksonville and the Panthers, but Carolina will have to prove their depth is for real.

Key to Carolina's WR Room Becoming Elite

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches the ball in the end zone during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The passing game has to start with Tetairoa McMillan; that's obvious, but what will really unlock the passing offense is if the other receivers can contribute, and take pressure off of McMillan. As of right now, the feeling is that Jalen Coker is the WR2, and Xavier Legette will once again be the WR3 to start the year. The WR3 spot isn't locked, though, as the Panthers drafted an explosive rookie in the third round.

Chris Brazzell II was one of the best vertical receiving threats in all of College Football in 2025, resulting in a First Team All-SEC bid after finishing the year with 62 catches, 1017 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.

If Brazzell can bring his vertical speed and one-play touchdown potential to the NFL field in a Carolina jersey, then the offense will completely open up and will add an element that was lacking in 2025.