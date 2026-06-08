Tetairoa McMillan Will Have Plenty of Volume in Panthers New Passing Attack

The Carolina Panthers seemingly struck gold in last year's NFL Draft. Carolina used the eighth pick overall to draft Tetairoa McMillan, who finished the 2025 season as Offensive Rookie of the Year. McMillan now enters year two under the Dave Canales offense and alongside Bryce Young, who's entering a massive contract year.

Sophomore slumps take place every season, but if there was one rookie from last season who feels the safest from reaching that slump, it's McMillan. One NFL analyst also only sees improvement from the talented WR.

NFL Analyst Says "Buy Stock" on Tetairoa McMillan

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton released his "Buying or Selling Stock" list of second-year wide receivers, and of course, saved the best for last in Tetairoa McMillan, who, of course, was a "buy stock" candidate on Moton's list.

Moton highlighted that Tetairoa McMillan won the OROTY while playing in an offense that ranked only 21st in pass attempts and 26th in passing yards. Bryce Young has only gotten better each year of his career, and the next step in his improvement is building an even stronger connection with McMillan.

McMillan's stat line to end the 2025 season was 70 catches, for 1017 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. If the Panthers' passing offense becomes even more reliable and consistent, then McMillan will finish 2026 with 75+ catches, 1200+ yards, and 8+ touchdowns. This is a Pro-Bowl type of year easily, and anyone who's watched McMillan knows he has those types of numbers in him.

Two Biggest Factors in Tetairoa McMillan's Ascension

Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik walks out to training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Moton is correct to buy stock in Tetairoa McMillan. The talent isn't a question mark, but great receiver talent can be affected by other factors within the building. Those other factors are the QB and the offensive playcaller.

Bryce Young has to prove hes the long-term solution at QB for Carolina, which would mean his connection with McMillan grows even further. The other wrinkle is the offensive playcaller. This year, Dave Canales is handing the keys to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, who will be a playcaller for the first time in his coaching career.

Idzik has always emphasized that McMillan is the key to unlocking Bryce Young and the passing game, and what better way to act on that than making sure McMillan is featured early and often in each game this season. McMillan's crisp route-running ability for his size is what makes him so special, so creating separation shouldn't be an issue.