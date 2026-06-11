The Underrated Benefit Jaelan Phillips is Already Bringing to the Carolina Panthers

Tuesday was the start of the Carolina Panthers’ three-day mandatory minicamp. Joe Person of The Athletic observed a little friendly banter between quarterback Bryce Young and high-priced pass rusher Jaelan Phillips.

“Not to make too big a deal over a minicamp practice in early June,” explained Person, “but having two of the biggest names on either side of the ball getting their teammates riled up with their jawing seems like a good sign.”

There hasn’t been a lot to talk about when it comes to the Panthers in recent years, although the franchise did reach the playoffs this past season with an 8-9 record. Still, there’s been no winning season since 2017, and no postseason victory since the Super Bowl 50 campaign in 2015.

Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan gave free-agent OLB Jaelan Phillips big money

Jaelan Phillips 53 TKL, 5 SCK, 1 FF 2025 Season Highlights.



Newest Panthers Edge Rusher.pic.twitter.com/6O75bu7Lrq https://t.co/ytX4x1HLxy — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 9, 2026

Phillips was general manager Dan Morgan’s prized acquisition this offseason, inking the five-year pro to a four-year, $120 million contract. The 2021 first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2025 season. After missing considerable time from 2023-24, he played in a combined 18 games this past season.

The speedy edge-rusher not only hopes to aid a problem area for Ejiro Evero’s defense, but appears he also wants to set a tone for a unit that has the potential to be one of the top defenses in the league.

"That’s what it’s all about,” said Phillips (via Person) in reference to that playful exchange with Young. “It’s infectious. When there’s a lull in energy, if somebody’s yelling—whether that’s real juice, fake juice, it doesn’t matter — it’s all the same thing. So what can start as a joke, everybody will actually be fired up.”

Panthers’ defense made some major strides in 2025

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A season after fielding one of the worst defenses in recent NFL annals, the Panthers made significant improvement in terms of total yards, rushing yards, and offensive touchdowns allowed. The one aspect of Evero’s defense that has remained in neutral is the pass rush. Dating back to 2023, Carolina has managed a league-low 89 sacks in 51 regular-season outings.

Last offseason additions included rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton (whose 5.0 sacks tied for the team lead with Derrick Brown) and Princely Umanmielen. There’s also hard-hitting strong safety Tre’von Moehrig, who made a strong impression after coming over from the Raiders.

Of course, Morgan also added linebacker Devin Lloyd (Jaguars) back in March. Along with Brown and cornerback Jaycee Horn, Dave Canales’s team has a defensive lineman, linebacker, and cornerback with at least one Pro Bowl on their resume.

Jaelan Phillips likes the Panthers’ “young energy”

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It’s just an exciting group to be a part of,” added Phillips (via Person). “I feel that young energy, and I feel like we all kind of know what we have. So it’s our responsibility to really hone that in.”

The addition of the enthusiastic Phillips and Lloyd, as well as a couple promising rookies in defensive tackle Lee Hunter (Texas Tech) and safety Zakee Wheatley (Penn State), could add to the Panthers’ defense making substantial noise this upcoming season.