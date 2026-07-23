Super Bowl LXI Road Map: Saints Could Be Good Enough to Steal the NFC South

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Welcome to Super Bowl LXI road maps, where we look at every team’s chances of winning it all in 2026. We’ll analyze the summer optimism before providing a reality check of what’s to come. Next path to assess: the Saints.

The Saints’ patient approach has provided mixed results for a handful of years now.

They have missed the postseason for five consecutive seasons. However, they appear to have a sturdy foundation after a rebuild that could pay dividends for years to come and possibly end their playoff drought in 2026.

For years, GM Mickey Loomis took noticeable swings on offensive linemen in the draft, but, finally, he has built a strong starting five, one that could boost Tyler Shough’s development in his second season. New Orleans was also patient with how it maneuvered to fill its quarterback vacancy, opening the 2025 draft by selecting left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 pick and waiting until the second round to take Shough at No. 40.

Loomis and the Saints received criticism for taking a chance on Shough, an older prospect (he will turn 27 in September) who dealt with several injuries over seven collegiate years. However, last year’s draft strategy turned out to be the right one, especially with how well Shough played in his 11 games and nine starts as a rookie, completing 67.6% of his passes for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. It’s also a testament to how coach Kellen Moore and his staff prepared Shough, who lost the QB1 competition to Spencer Rattler last summer before making the most of his opportunities during the final two months of the season.

Shough went from competing for snaps to possibly now being the long-term answer at quarterback. He’s well-equipped to deliver a memorable second season with a talented cast of skill players, which includes 2026 first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and veteran running back Travis Etienne Jr.

Additionally, the talented offensive line should be better with the signing of left guard David Edwards. Center Erik McCoy, a 2019 second-rounder, and right guard Cesar Ruiz, a ’20 first-rounder, have been around for the entirety of the five-year playoff drought, but it’s all starting to come together for the franchise now headed in the right direction. Right tackle Taliese Fuaga, a ’24 first-rounder, has struggled and dealt with injuries, but he, too, showed signs of improvement under Moore, which seemed to be the theme of his first season in New Orleans.

There’s plenty to like here about a team that could certainly win the NFC South this season.

Leadership

Moore and offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier made all the right decisions with how they utilized Shough in his first season. They had him compete for the starting job as a second-round pick, realizing it would be best to have him sit for a few months and open the season with Rattler, a player this coaching staff didn’t draft.

Perhaps Shough would have been fine had he started from the jump because of his lengthy college experience, which included stops at Oregon, Texas Tech and Louisville, which appeared to have helped him on the field. He processed defenses quickly and threw with anticipation, releasing the ball in the middle of the field before receivers broke free. Accessing all parts of the field also created more downfield shots for Chris Olave, who posted a career-high in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,163) and receiving touchdowns (nine). Thanks to Shough’s immediate impact, Olave could soon see a massive contract extension before training camp.

The Saints’ defense hasn’t gotten as much attention, but coordinator Brandon Staley also made substantial progress last year. He quickly implemented his Vic Fangio–inspired scheme, putting his players in favorable matchups and reminding the football public why he had been so successful as the Rams’ defensive coordinator in 2020. New Orleans went from 30th in total defense in ’24 to ninth last year under Staley, the former Chargers’ coach, who had three rocky years in L.A. between ’21 and ’23.

Staley lost cornerback Alontae Taylor to the Titans and linebacker Demario Davis to the Jets in free agency, but gained free-agent signing Kaden Ellis, the linebacker who returned after three seasons with the Falcons. The team also worked out a deal to bring back defensive end Cameron Jordan for a 16th season.

Most influential roster move

There was a noticeable disconnect with the running game despite Moore’s progress in his first season. The Saints averaged only 94.3 rushing yards per game, which was 28th in the league last year.

Despite an aging Alvin Kamara (he will turn 31 this week) and his struggles in 2025 (he averaged only 3.6 yards per carry), the Saints restructured his contract, bringing him back for a 10th season with the team. New Orleans also signed Etienne to a four-year, $52 million deal. Etienne is four years younger than Kamara and has a similarly versatile skill set.

Etienne rushed for at least 1,000 yards in three of his four seasons with the Jaguars. He also had success in the passing game, recording a career-high six receiving touchdowns last year, and posting career highs in receptions (58) and receiving yards (476) in 2023. Judging from his previous work and the amount of money he received, Etienne was brought in to be the lead back for the Saints, but he might lose some touches to Kamara.

It’s on Moore to find ways to utilize both running backs. Kamara had some of his best seasons splitting time with Mark Ingram II early in his career. Rotating backs with well-rounded skill sets could be an advantage for New Orleans’s offense this season.

Why this offseason move will (or won’t) work

Tyson might have the most upside among the receivers drafted in April, but it was a gamble for the team to use the No. 8 pick on him due to his extensive injury history in college.

Tyson missed a handful of games in three of his four collegiate seasons, including a hamstring injury that limited him to nine games last year at Arizona State and a significant knee injury as a freshman at Colorado that also impacted his sophomore season. Tyson missed the final two games of his junior year due to a broken collarbone.

But Tyson battled back from the knee injury and showed the ability to play at every receiver spot on the field, which could be beneficial playing with a quarterback like Shough, who likes to utilize the intermediate game. The rookie wideout is also a smooth route runner who can get open in a hurry. He has the ideal skill set to complement Olave, who’s more of a vertical threat. This draft dice roll could pay off in a big way if Tyson can stay on the field.

Saints cornerback Quincy Riley played 54% of the defensive snaps, starting five games and recording an interception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Breakout player candidate: Quincy Riley, CB

Last year, Kool-Aid McKinstry made a leap in his development, emerging as a reliable starting outside corner in his second season. He’s now set to take over the No. 1 spot with Taylor moving on to Tennessee, but that has created an opening at the second outside spot.

Riley could be in line for a breakout season with how much trust he saw from Staley last season as a rookie fourth-rounder. He played 54% of the defensive snaps, starting five games and recording an interception.

However, Riley might be forced to earn the No. 2 outside spot because the team also signed veteran Martin Emerson Jr., a starter for the Browns in 2023 and ’24 before an Achilles injury cost him all of last season.

Missing piece

Staley’s defensive scheme led to a few career years in 2025, including from edge rusher Chase Young, who had 10 sacks in 12 games. Still, New Orleans could use another impactful player on the defensive front, whether it’s inside or on the edge.

Jordan turned 37 this month, and Carl Granderson might be more of a rotational player after a few stagnant seasons starting opposite Young. Maybe the team gets a boost from rookie second-round defensive tackle Christen Miller. Regardless, New Orleans shouldn’t hesitate to explore potential trades to bolster its defensive front. Then again, it’s difficult to see Loomis moving away from his patient approach to rush the process in 2026.

Realistic outlook

With the Saints trending in the right direction, they’ll likely be in the mix for the subpar NFC South in 2026.

This young team could experience some early growing pains opening the season against the Lions and Ravens, but the schedule gets easier after the first two weeks, with games against the Raiders, Giants and Browns in the first eight weeks.

The Saints might be a year away from making real noise outside of the division. It doesn’t help that they aren't as seasoned as the Buccaneers, and their rebuild might not be as far along as Carolina’s. Also, they haven’t won more than six games since 2023 and will need to make adjustments with defenses having more time to break down Shough’s rookie film.

Still, there’s plenty to like in New Orleans, with ascending talent throughout the roster, and that could be enough for this team to steal the NFC South.

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