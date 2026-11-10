Week 10 NFL Odds Reveal Panthers' Chances of Staying in First Place vs. Saints

The Carolina Panthers remain in first place in the NFC South despite losing their third consecutive game on Sunday to the Denver Broncos, 26-21. Tampa Bay and Atlanta also lost on Sunday, leaving Carolina at the top of the division.

The Carolina Panthers play the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the NFL season. Both teams have a 3-5 record and are looking to move up in the NFC South standings. A win by the Panthers would give them sole possession of first place in the division.

Panthers vs. Saints Week 10 Betting Odds

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (88) attempts to make a catch as Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (23) defends in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints are 1.5-point favorites for Sunday's game against the Panthers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Saints are -120 on the moneyline, while the Panthers are +100. The over/under for the game is 47.5 points.

Odds reported November 10, 2026. Lines are subject to change.

The oddsmakers expect a close game between the two teams. Carolina is on a three-game losing streak, while New Orleans is also far from a dominant team in the league.

New Orleans needed overtime to defeat Cleveland 23-22 last Sunday. The Saints have won two of their last three games, while the Panthers have not won a game since October 4, when they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.

Panthers Have a Chance to Hold On to First Place

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is hard to believe that the Carolina Panthers are still in first place in the NFC South with a 3-5 record. The Saints are also 3-5, while the Buccaneers and Falcons are both 3-6.

If the Panthers lose this game, they will fall behind the Saints in the division standings. For a team that has not won a game in almost a month, this is a very important game.

The Panthers had opportunities to win against the Broncos, but Bryce Young's fumble on a strip sack while driving down the field for a potential winning score was too much to overcome.

Carolina doesn't have to beat one of the best teams in the NFL right now. The Panthers just have to beat the New Orleans Saints, a team that also has a 3-5 record and plenty of problems of its own.

Carolina can end its losing streak and keep first place in the NFC South with a win on Sunday. A loss would mean the Panthers would be chasing New Orleans in the division standings instead of vice ve