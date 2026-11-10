3 Bold Panthers Predictions That Could Turn Their Season Around Against the Saints

The Carolina Panthers must answer some questions as they take on the New Orleans Saints Sunday. The Panthers dropped their third straight game to the Denver Broncos but are still in first place in the NFC South with a 3-5 record.

This game is extremely important for both teams. New Orleans is 3-5 and won a tough game against the Browns 23-22 in overtime. Carolina is 3-5 and lost to the Broncos 26-21.

Both teams are having a very rough season, but the winner of this game can start to build something for the second half of the season.

Here are three bold predictions for the Panthers vs. Saints.

Bryce Young Throws for More Than 250 Yards Again

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young had a tough game against Green Bay, completing 23 of 41 passes for 209 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was sacked six times.

Things were a lot better for Young in the Denver game as he completed 28 of 39 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. However, he was still sacked three times as the Panthers' offense struggled at times to get things going in the passing game.

Young has six games this year with more than 250 passing yards. The offense can be good when Young has time to make plays, but the offensive line hasn't been giving him enough time of late.

The Saints have struggled defensively the last few games, and Carolina must take advantage of that. If Young has time to throw the ball and the Panthers don't fall behind early, then Carolina should be able to make some plays against the Saints' secondary.

Prediction: Young throws for at least 251 yards and two touchdowns.

Carolina's Defense Comes Away With Two Turnovers

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) tackles Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense has been playing poorly over the last three games, giving up 96 points during that stretch. Carolina cannot afford another game where the defense gives up too many points.

As for the defense, it doesn't have to be perfect, but it does need to get some turnovers for the offense. Young needs to get the ball back without having to drive the length of the field for every touchdown.

The Saints have struggled with turnovers this season, and the Panthers have to make them pay for it. A forced fumble or an interception in a key moment of the game could really turn things in the Panthers' favor.

One thing that the Panthers' defense must do is make the Saints earn every point. Carolina can't allow the Saints to have another big day on offense.

Prediction: The Panthers force two turnovers, including one in the second half.

The Panthers Finally End Their Three-Game Losing Streak

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have lost their last three games to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, and Denver Broncos. Even with Young having a solid game against the Broncos, the Panthers were not able to get the win.

This is a game that the Panthers must win in order to continue their quest to win the division. The Saints are also struggling, and Carolina cannot afford to lose to another struggling team.

While the Panthers don't have to play a perfect game, they must avoid some of the mistakes that have cost them in recent games. If the defense can come up with some stops, Young and the offense should be able to put up enough points to win the game.

The Panthers need to win this game on the road to get back on track and start to build some momentum for the rest of the season. This game against the Saints will be followed by a game against the Baltimore Ravens, so it's important for the Panthers to get a win here.

Prediction: Panthers 27, Saints 24.

The Carolina Panthers are in a difficult situation, but it is still possible to turn things around. New Orleans would be a good place to start.