What Devin Lloyd Brings to Panthers That Puts Him in Elite NFL Company

Getting plenty of bang for your buck is always a good thing. During this era of free agency in the National Football League that dates back more than three decades, It’s been said and written many times that the more you can do for your team, the better—especially with a salary cap.

Versatility is Panthers’ linebacker Devin Lloyd calling card

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Noted NFL writer Ted Nguyen of The Athletic produced his list of the 10 most versatile players in the league, and explained that his finding were based not only on how each performed last season but was he expected of them in 2026.

Last but not least on Nguyen’s list was one of the Carolina’s prized free-agent defensive acquisitions this offseason. “In his fourth season,” said Nguyen, “Devin Lloyd finally put it all together and had his best pro season playing in Anthony Campanile’s creative scheme in Jacksonville…”

"Lloyd was excellent as a run defender and pass defender,” added Nguyen, “and was a revelation as a blitzer. In coverage, he had five interceptions and seven passes defensed. His coverage ability was a big reason why the Jaguars finished first in defensive EPA on passes between the numbers. As a pass rusher, Lloyd had 10 quarterback hits and a ridiculous 28.1 percent pressure rate…”

New Panthers’ LB Devin Lloyd comes off a career season with the Jaguars

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s interesting that Lloyd, a 2022 first-round pick by the Jaguars who did not have his fifth-year option picked up by the team last spring, finished with a career-low 74 defensive stops in 15 regular-season outings. In his first three NFL campaigns, he racked up 115, 127, and 113 defensive stops, respectively.

However, the former University of Utah standout was all over the field this past season. Along with those 74 tackles, there were 1.5 sacks and a total of six takeaways. Lloyd also added seven stops on special teams.

In Jacksonville’s 27-24 home playoff loss to Buffalo, he totaled six tackles, and also recovered a fumble by Bills’ running back Ray Davis on a kickoff return in the first half of that three-point loss.

Devin Lloyd excelled in all aspects for the Jacksonville defense in 2025

Talk about an overall solid season? Via Pro Football Focus, Lloyd graded out as the third-best linebacker in the league behind San Francisco’s Fred Warner and Detroit’s Jack Campbell.

He was tied for 11th in run defense (Jacksonville owned the NFL’s number-one rushing defense), and also ranked fifth in both pass rush efficiency and pass coverage. One of those aforementioned five interceptions was a 99-yard pick-six of Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a Jaguars' Monday night home victory in Week 5.

PATRICK MAHOMES THROWS A PICK-6 👀



DEVIN LLOYD TAKES IT 99-YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🔥pic.twitter.com/m1Wjd0K3or — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2025

Lloyd’s breakout campaign was rewarded with his first Pro Bowl invitation. He was also accorded Second Team All-Pro honors. Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan managed to ink the four-year pro to a three-year, $42 million deal. Along with other newcomers such as pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips (Eagles) and rookie defensive tackle Lee Hunter (Texas Tech), Carolina’s defense bears watching this season.