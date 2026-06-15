New Panthers’ LB Devin Lloyd Could Find a Second Home in 2026

As an athlete, it’s always nice to be acknowledged by your peers. That’s the case when it comes to the “NFL Top 100,” which is voted on by the current players in the NFL.

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com pointed to seven different players who could make their first-ever appearance on the always-interesting list of the Top 100 players in the league. The last name on his list is a 2022 first-round draft choice by the Jacksonville Jaguars who signed joined the defending NFC South champions in March.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd was all over the field in 2025 for Liam Coen’s club, and was a big reason the Jaguars finished atop the AFC South with a 13-4 record. It was quite a turnaround for a franchise that won four games the previous season.

New Panthers' LB Devin Lloyd comes off an exceptional season

PATRICK MAHOMES THROWS A PICK-6 👀



DEVIN LLOYD TAKES IT 99-YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🔥pic.twitter.com/m1Wjd0K3or — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2025

The former University of Utah standout was the 27th overall pick in ’22 played and started 15 games, and finished with a career-low 81 tackles. However, the 6’3”, 225-pound defender arguably had his most complete season.

“It is rare to find a linebacker with a knack for creating impact plays in the passing game,” said Brooks, “and Carolina made sure to lock one up this offseason by signing Lloyd to a three-year contract. Last season with the Jaguars, Lloyd snagged a career-high five interceptions—returning one for a 99-yard score against the Chiefs—as a “spot drop” defender in a vision-and-break scheme that feasted on tipped and overthrown passes.”

Devin Lloyd made his share of big plays for the Jaguars in 2025

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This past season, only the Chicago Bears finished with more takeaways and interceptions (33 and 23, respectively) than the Jaguars, who forced 31 turnovers and picked off 22 passes). Along with the tackles and picks, Lloyd totaled 1.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, seven passes defensed and a fumble recovery. He also finished with seven special teams’ stops.

All told, it was a pretty complete year for the four-year performer, who was named to his first Pro Bowl while garnering Second Team All-Pro honors.

Will Devin Lloyd be named to the NFL Top 100 for the first time?

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the wild card playoff loss to Buffalo, the 27-year-old pro totaled six defensive stops and a fumble recovery on special teams. Simply put, he appears to be coming into his own and Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan took advantage of the fact that the Jaguars decided not to pick up his Lloyd’s fifth-year option in the spring of 2025 and subsequently let him hit the open market this offseason.

“While Lloyd’s exceptional ball skills mask some of his coverage issues,” added Brooks, “there is always a place on the field for an instinctive playmaker who can create turnovers and splash plays at the second level. Given his skill set, Lloyd should at the very least crack this list.”

We will soon find out as the rankings will begin to be released later this month.