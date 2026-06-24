Why the Carolina Panthers' RB3 Competition Matters More Than Anyone Thinks

The Carolina Panthers saw a big change in their backfield this offseason after the team let its leading rusher from 2025, Rico Dowdle, leave in free agency.

Dowdle's exit clears the way for Jonathon Brooks, the team's 2024 second-round pick who has played in just three games during his career after missing all of last season with another torn ACL.

Brooks and Chuba Hubbard will likely jockey for the larger share of touches throughout the season, but they are cemented atop the depth chart as long as they are healthy.

Behind Brooks and Hubbard, the Panthers have a battle for RB3 that is headlined by 2025 fourth-round pick Trevor Etienne and veteran AJ Dillon, and also includes second-year back Anthony Tyus and rookie Miles Davis.

While that competition is flying under the radar, it's a lot more important than it gets credit for.

Why Panthers' RB3 competition matters

Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

While the Panthers weren't particularly good through the air or on the ground in 2025, there's no doubt they were better in the latter area, as Carolina's offense produced the 19th-best rushing attack as compared to the seventh-worst passing attack.

We also saw Dowdle throw the Panthers on his back for three of their eight wins, with two of those performances seeing the veteran break 200 yards from scrimmage.

Until proven otherwise, the rushing attack is the engine of the Panthers' offense, which is why Hubbard and Brooks are vital to Carolina's success in 2026, and we expect the Panthers to deploy both regularly, as they did with Dowdle and Hubbard last season.

The biggest concern with that pairing is Brooks, who remains completely unproven because of his tiny NFL sample size. On top of that, injury remains an obvious concern after his suffering two torn ACLs since 2023.

Hubbard isn't without concern, though. He has missed four games combined the past two seasons and his career has been inconsistent, also.

If Brooks and/or Hubbard falter or gets hurt again, the Panthers are going to need someone to step up in his place to maximize their rushing attack, which is why the RB3 competition is one to monitor.

Etienne should be considered the favorite over Dillon and the rest of the competitors for the job, but the second-year back has to do more than just win the competition.

Etienne has to show he's improved and fully capable of stepping into Brooks' or Hubbard's place if they doesn't answer the bell for any reason in 2026.